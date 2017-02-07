Just been on the Bulls' website and it says, "The Lottery is Back", on the 17th of Feb.



I thought the lottery was a different set up [and company] to the one which went bust, so does anyone know what is happening?



Does it just carry on? I guess they still have the numbers, though I don't know what has happened to the money already sent by standing order? The old [same as the new?] account number took the cash and it didn't get returned so I guess it must still be active. Will my, and my Wife's, account just carry on until the next standing order date as though nothing had happened ? I'm not bothered about the missed weeks, btw.