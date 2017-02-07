WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Double headers...

Double headers...

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:05 pm
Considering the criticism over the years especially with short turnarounds affecting player fitness, made worse with the Easter weekend, is there a logical reason for squeezing in another double header at the end of May ?

Re: Double headers...

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:13 pm
Correctly if I'm wrong, but I think the idea behind it was so that England could go on a training camp in Dubai which has subsequently been cancelled.
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history


Horatio Yed wrote:
Simon Grix, rugby leagues answer to the Karma Sutra, f'kn the opposition in every position.

Re: Double headers...

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:37 pm
Was it to fit in the mid season international in Australia vs Samoa?

Re: Double headers...

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:01 pm
Moving Forward wrote:
Correctly if I'm wrong, but I think the idea behind it was so that England could go on a training camp in Dubai which has subsequently been cancelled.

From what Ive read I think its all about England at the request of the Wayne Bennett to get a camp and Mid season test match in
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"

Re: Double headers...

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:38 pm
With the title, I thought this thread was about siamese twins.

Re: Double headers...

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:00 am
There supposed to be an England training camp pre-season in Dubai at the request of Wayne Bennett, but a fair number of SL clubs kicked off about it and it was cancelled. Due to this camp, the SL season has started a week late so an extra fixture has had to be fitted in somewhere. Not ideal but when the England camp was cancelled, it was too late to start messing about with the fixtures.
