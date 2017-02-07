There supposed to be an England training camp pre-season in Dubai at the request of Wayne Bennett, but a fair number of SL clubs kicked off about it and it was cancelled. Due to this camp, the SL season has started a week late so an extra fixture has had to be fitted in somewhere. Not ideal but when the England camp was cancelled, it was too late to start messing about with the fixtures.
