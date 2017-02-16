Jimmythecuckoo wrote: There were times I didn't think he was so far away from Yaha in performance.

He was another victim of poor squad management. Promoted to the first team squad but then didn't get a game all year until that away match at Hull at the end of last season where he ended up trying too hard and had a shocker, and that was the end for him.Quite a lot of players who have suffered from this type of thing TBH, Antoni Maria and Barthau come to mind as well as the likes of Robin, Springer and Navarrete who thankfully made the break before it was too late. There are a couple of other guys currently at the club like Margalet and Perez who also need to leave or face their career being ruined IMO. The problem is that Guasch wants St Esteve to win the league every year and doesn't care that needlessly keeping these guys around hurts their progression.