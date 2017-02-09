WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The big kick off - Wire (h) - Joe Westernsamoaman

Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:04 pm
Very rarely have we seen so many of the 1-17 numbers on team lists over the past few years. Looks good

Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:52 am
Indeed. And with that in mind, here is your annual reminder that the number on a player's back is only a means of identification and nothing else.

Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:21 am
They are missing 6 players, though I am not sure how many of those would have started or played . We are missing Anderson. We should win this match.Off to Barcelona this evening and should get to the ground in time for the second half of the u19 game . Weather forecast is o.k.The only thing I am fearing is the selection of Monsieur Duport

Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:45 am
Gigot suspended for some issue with doping control.

Fri Feb 10, 2017 2:21 pm
4 potential debutants. There'll be an update needed

Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:57 am
Thanks for the update John... it's on the website :)

Here is my take on the day...


http://freeteams.com/EnglishDragons/new ... ory=158804

This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses

Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:39 pm
My first visit to perpi last Saturday, travelled over from West Yorks, to be honest I wasn't fully expecting a win but was made up with the result, imo bird, Myler, Walsh, busquets, casty ( as usual ) and Moa all had a great game, not sure what we will do in the backs now with yaha and gigot out, surely a call up from the reservs is our only option , Mathias Pala seems like the best option with most SL experience. Can't wait for my next trip over to perpi, next time I'm hoping will be abit warmer.
While I'm at it does anyone know what happend to jordan sigismeau? He's not on the transfer list or with the reserves.

Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:04 pm
UKcats wrote:
My first visit to perpi last Saturday, travelled over from West Yorks, to be honest I wasn't fully expecting a win but was made up with the result, imo bird, Myler, Walsh, busquets, casty ( as usual ) and Moa all had a great game, not sure what we will do in the backs now with yaha and gigot out, surely a call up from the reservs is our only option , Mathias Pala seems like the best option with most SL experience. Can't wait for my next trip over to perpi, next time I'm hoping will be abit warmer.
While I'm at it does anyone know what happend to jordan sigismeau? He's not on the transfer list or with the reserves.



Agree re who played well. They were all great especially myler who looks very fit and sharp.

I reckon they might try Albert at full back. Thornley will get a call up before Pala tho.

Think Sigismeau got released
