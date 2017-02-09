My first visit to perpi last Saturday, travelled over from West Yorks, to be honest I wasn't fully expecting a win but was made up with the result, imo bird, Myler, Walsh, busquets, casty ( as usual ) and Moa all had a great game, not sure what we will do in the backs now with yaha and gigot out, surely a call up from the reservs is our only option , Mathias Pala seems like the best option with most SL experience. Can't wait for my next trip over to perpi, next time I'm hoping will be abit warmer.

While I'm at it does anyone know what happend to jordan sigismeau? He's not on the transfer list or with the reserves.