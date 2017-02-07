We played them 3 times last year and lost 3 games which we should have won. I shall never forget or forgive the stupidity of Pelissier . I hope we start with a minimum of French players.

If Baitieri is not fit I would go Gigot,Broughton Inu Wiliame Yaha Walsh Myler Moa Aiton Bousquet Anderson Horo Bird. Interchange Da Costa or Bosc, Casty Garcia Simon or Burgess. If Baitieri is fit I would Play him at 13 and move Bird to the middle line and Anderson To the Interchange at the expense of Simon-Burgess. I am going to the match at the usual great expense and start with more hope than faith.