|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
10884Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Think Hull will bring a good following possibly 3000 so would expect 5650 crowd.
Are you for real? we haven't been outnumbered at home for years, and for the first game of the season I would expect
at least 5,000 Trinity supporters. Hull will prob bring around 2,000 so we should be looking at 7k at the very least.
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:51 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pmPosts:
1405Location:
The world is my oyster!
|
Announced on Twitter that FC sold out their initial allocation of tickets and they requested more. Not sure how many they were initially given - does anyone know?
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7435
|
Wildthing wrote:
Are you for real? we haven't been outnumbered at home for years, and for the first game of the season I would expect
at least 5,000 Trinity supporters. Hull will prob bring around 2,000 so we should be looking at 7k at the very least.
We looked outnumbered against Cas in the pre season game.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:05 pm
|
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10823
Location: Wacky Field
|
Wildthing wrote:
Are you for real? we haven't been outnumbered at home for years, and for the first game of the season I would expect
at least 5,000 Trinity supporters. Hull will prob bring around 2,000 so we should be looking at 7k at the very least.
Don't know the total number, but Hull had another 300 tickets this morning and ordered 500 more this afternoon.
If you wanna get in - get a ticket!
They will at least equal our numbers! Good day at the tills!
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:36 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9969
|
Wildthing wrote:
Are you for real? we haven't been outnumbered at home for years, and for the first game of the season I would expect
at least 5,000 Trinity supporters. Hull will prob bring around 2,000 so we should be looking at 7k at the very least.
Fc were sent 2200 tickets. All sold out more sent today, sold out by teatime, more to be sent
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:39 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5969
|
Wildthing wrote:
Are you for real? we haven't been outnumbered at home for years, and for the first game of the season I would expect
at least 5,000 Trinity supporters. Hull will prob bring around 2,000 so we should be looking at 7k at the very least.
Balderdash.
The only teams recently that haven't matched or bettered our home support are Widnes, Salford, Hudds and Cats.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:40 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25443
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Think Hull will bring a good following possibly 3000 so would expect 5650 crowd. Hoping all the work done on defense and fitness in the pre season has paid off so I am hoping for a low scoring, nerve jangling, hard fought match. 12 all with 30 seconds left and Anakin to crash over for the winning score having played one of the greatest games seen at BV.
Think he needs to get picked first before that particular Belly fantasy transpires.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:42 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7435
|
number 6 wrote:
Fc were sent 2200 tickets. All sold out more sent today, sold out by teatime, more to be sent
Looking forward to it.
Hull FC are a proper RL club, always well supported and on the back of last years success and first game of the new season, there were always going to be plenty making the trip over here.
Let's hope for a decent day, bit of sunshine and a Trinity win
(I might be struggling with the last one)
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:45 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25443
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Willzay wrote:
Balderdash.
The only teams recently that haven't matched or bettered our home support are Widnes, Salford, Hudds and Cats.
Balderdash right back at you, I'd suggest Leeds didn't manage it nor did Saints or Wigan or Warrington or HKR or Hull in fact almost anyone really.
I might give you the Cas game at a pinch but try to retain some grip on reality please.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:41 pm
|
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 383
|
Whilst I think we're going to have a reasonable season this year, I still think we'll get one or two usual wallopings. Trinity to probably lose to Hull FC but not by more than ten points I reckon. UP THE TRIN!!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Disney cat, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, hazzard, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, pitchy, Redscat, sandcat20, Schunter, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, Two Points, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 278 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|