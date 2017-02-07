WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 8 points start

Re: 8 points start

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:48 pm
Wildthing
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Think Hull will bring a good following possibly 3000 so would expect 5650 crowd.


Are you for real? we haven't been outnumbered at home for years, and for the first game of the season I would expect
at least 5,000 Trinity supporters. Hull will prob bring around 2,000 so we should be looking at 7k at the very least.
Re: 8 points start

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:51 pm
wildshot
Announced on Twitter that FC sold out their initial allocation of tickets and they requested more. Not sure how many they were initially given - does anyone know?
Re: 8 points start

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:02 pm
wrencat1873
Wildthing wrote:
Are you for real? we haven't been outnumbered at home for years, and for the first game of the season I would expect
at least 5,000 Trinity supporters. Hull will prob bring around 2,000 so we should be looking at 7k at the very least.


We looked outnumbered against Cas in the pre season game.

Re: 8 points start

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:05 pm
TRB
Wildthing wrote:
Are you for real? we haven't been outnumbered at home for years, and for the first game of the season I would expect
at least 5,000 Trinity supporters. Hull will prob bring around 2,000 so we should be looking at 7k at the very least.


Don't know the total number, but Hull had another 300 tickets this morning and ordered 500 more this afternoon.

If you wanna get in - get a ticket!

They will at least equal our numbers! Good day at the tills!
Re: 8 points start

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:36 pm
number 6
Wildthing wrote:
Are you for real? we haven't been outnumbered at home for years, and for the first game of the season I would expect
at least 5,000 Trinity supporters. Hull will prob bring around 2,000 so we should be looking at 7k at the very least.



Fc were sent 2200 tickets. All sold out more sent today, sold out by teatime, more to be sent

Re: 8 points start

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:39 pm
Willzay
Wildthing wrote:
Are you for real? we haven't been outnumbered at home for years, and for the first game of the season I would expect
at least 5,000 Trinity supporters. Hull will prob bring around 2,000 so we should be looking at 7k at the very least.


Balderdash.

The only teams recently that haven't matched or bettered our home support are Widnes, Salford, Hudds and Cats.

Re: 8 points start

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:40 pm
vastman
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Think Hull will bring a good following possibly 3000 so would expect 5650 crowd. Hoping all the work done on defense and fitness in the pre season has paid off so I am hoping for a low scoring, nerve jangling, hard fought match. 12 all with 30 seconds left and Anakin to crash over for the winning score having played one of the greatest games seen at BV.


Think he needs to get picked first before that particular Belly fantasy transpires.
Re: 8 points start

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:42 pm
wrencat1873
number 6 wrote:
Fc were sent 2200 tickets. All sold out more sent today, sold out by teatime, more to be sent


Looking forward to it.
Hull FC are a proper RL club, always well supported and on the back of last years success and first game of the new season, there were always going to be plenty making the trip over here.
Let's hope for a decent day, bit of sunshine and a Trinity win :D (I might be struggling with the last one)

Re: 8 points start

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:45 pm
vastman
Willzay wrote:
Balderdash.

The only teams recently that haven't matched or bettered our home support are Widnes, Salford, Hudds and Cats.


Balderdash right back at you, I'd suggest Leeds didn't manage it nor did Saints or Wigan or Warrington or HKR or Hull in fact almost anyone really.

I might give you the Cas game at a pinch but try to retain some grip on reality please.
