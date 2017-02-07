number 6 wrote: Fc were sent 2200 tickets. All sold out more sent today, sold out by teatime, more to be sent

Looking forward to it.Hull FC are a proper RL club, always well supported and on the back of last years success and first game of the new season, there were always going to be plenty making the trip over here.Let's hope for a decent day, bit of sunshine and a Trinity win(I might be struggling with the last one)