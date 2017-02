Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote: I missed the whole of that season whilst defending the East Coast from the Danes led by Canute.

Oh wow. What a small world. I was defending at Bamborough that year. Bet we bumped into each other and didn't even know.I got time off for a game though. Stanley Gene was awesome against us, but we won with the last kick of the game. Some kid called Finn from the Celtic clans. He was good but a bit slow.