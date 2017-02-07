Well lets give it another go.
Points system
Correct score 10 points
Correct winner and one score correct 7 points
Correct winner wrong scores 5 points
Wrong winner but a correct score 2 points
So this week we have
Saint Helens Vs Leeds Rhinos
Castleford Tigers Vs Leigh Centurions
Widnes Vikings Vs Huddersfield Giants
Salford Red Devils Vs Wigan Warriors
Catalan Dragons Vs Warrington Wolves
Wakefield Wildcats Vs Hull FC
Good luck guys and girls!
