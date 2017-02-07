I know we are all disappointed with the result but before the game pundits had us down as a middle table team. At a score of 0-14 early on it looked right. What a turnaround we saw and on this result people may need to have a rethink. In the end it was our own mistakes and one or two debatable penalties decisions which lost us the game. We should also take into account the quality of their 4 dual reg Leeds players on show.In the first vote for the Shay Lounge Player of the Season Shane Grady took the 3 points with Ed Barber 2 and last years winner Adam Tangata 1. Shane also got the Hitman award sponsored this year by Stuart Fletcher with Halifax RLFC Players Ass sponsoring Richard Marshall.Half time draw winning number 1723 for £228.In Club 1873 we have now reached 100. Still time to renew or make a member as the first of 10 draws does not take place until 2nd April. Same prizes as last year with £25 and £20 vouchers for the Club shop for 9 draws and a season ticket for 2018 at our final Super 8 home game. For £10 which can be paid as and when providing the full amount is paid before the final draw it makes good value.Our first away game is this Sunday 12th Feb at Batley 3.00pm We leave the Shay at 1.15pm. Adults £8.After that we are at home to Sheffield before our next away fixture at Rochdale 26th Feb. The coach leaves at 1.00pm for a 3.00pm Ko. £8 adults. For these 2 away games up to two juniors can travel free with a full paying adult.To book phone me on 07714488080.Neil