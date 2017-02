Yes we do need to find our ' 20/twenty cricket ' or our ' 7 s Rugby ' , but when you do that you stop being RL , our sport has a basic fundamental problem , it is too tough , so how do you change that mindset ?



Plus we have to be careful what we do actually produce , as all too often Union will happily nick it from under our noses as they have tried with ' Tag '



I doubt we will ever be able to draw Sport England funding of significant amounts ever again