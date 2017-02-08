|
Confirmed on Twitter that rugby league is included in next month's
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:30 pm
£16,900,000 for Netball. How have they managed to get that?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 6:19 pm
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:31 am
Rugby league grass roots is on its arris. No one is interested in playing it. Something needs to be done. Its easy to blame it on todays culture of facebook and playstations, that kids would rather sit at home, but rugby union is absolutely booming at grass roots so we cant use that excuse. I dont have the answer though.
Regards
King James
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:03 am
Align the amateur seasons again, playing amateur rugby is hard now, especially as there is a winter season and a summer season, there arent enough players for both seasons so people are losing interest in one or the other as games are cancelled, less team in the division etc.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:11 am
tigersteve wrote:
Align the amateur seasons again, playing amateur rugby is hard now, especially as there is a winter season and a summer season, there arent enough players for both seasons so people are losing interest in one or the other as games are cancelled, less team in the division etc.
Also add to that the absolute tooth-pulling exercise of funding and running junior teams - with a league structure that seems hellbent on preventing rather than enabling kids to get on the field. And that's entirely aside from the angry dad culture that permeates some clubs - making them singularly unattractive to many families who might otherwise support their kids involvement.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:30 am
Lebron James wrote:
Rugby league grass roots is on its arris. No one is interested in playing it. Something needs to be done. Its easy to blame it on todays culture of facebook and playstations, that kids would rather sit at home, but rugby union is absolutely booming at grass roots so we cant use that excuse. I dont have the answer though.
Well that's a first
Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:18 pm
There are more hoops to jump through, looking at the Sport England Governance requirements for individual ruling bodies to maximise your funding.
Diversity, both at board level and throughout the organisation.
Increased transparency & accountability.
Avoiding/minimising conflicts of interest.
Safety.
Corruption - ie Working with WADA, also betting.
I think the RFL scores well on some of those things, but needs major changes to fulfil others...
Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:42 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
£16,900,000 for Netball. How have they managed to get that?
A competitive, regular International calendar, with England players on central contracts.
A large geographical footprint at elite (Superleague) level.
Massive increases in participation at all ages and abilities.
A clear strategy about how they want to grow the sport.
None of which RL has.
Netball is being played at larger venues than ever before, is in the process of moving from amateur to semi pro/professional and televised across Sky and the BBC.
There's an awful lot our governing body can learn from what Netball have done/are doing.
It's no longer a game played by schoolgirls on a playground basically.
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/393 ... -confirmed
