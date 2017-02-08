WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Re: And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:27 pm
Fully
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8259
Confirmed on Twitter that rugby league is included in next month's
Re: And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:30 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 637
£16,900,000 for Netball. How have they managed to get that?

Re: And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 6:19 pm
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11910
Location: Leeds 13
Don't hit your targets, don't get your funding: http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_174 ... g-cut.html

Sport England aren't going to put funding into a sport that seemingly fewer people are interested in playing.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.

Re: And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:31 am
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 689
bramleyrhino wrote:
Don't hit your targets, don't get your funding: http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_174 ... g-cut.html

Sport England aren't going to put funding into a sport that seemingly fewer people are interested in playing.


Rugby league grass roots is on its arris. No one is interested in playing it. Something needs to be done. Its easy to blame it on todays culture of facebook and playstations, that kids would rather sit at home, but rugby union is absolutely booming at grass roots so we cant use that excuse. I dont have the answer though.

Regards

King James

Re: And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:03 am
tigersteve
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 544
Align the amateur seasons again, playing amateur rugby is hard now, especially as there is a winter season and a summer season, there arent enough players for both seasons so people are losing interest in one or the other as games are cancelled, less team in the division etc.
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!

Re: And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:11 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12654
Location: Ossett
tigersteve wrote:
Align the amateur seasons again, playing amateur rugby is hard now, especially as there is a winter season and a summer season, there arent enough players for both seasons so people are losing interest in one or the other as games are cancelled, less team in the division etc.


Also add to that the absolute tooth-pulling exercise of funding and running junior teams - with a league structure that seems hellbent on preventing rather than enabling kids to get on the field. And that's entirely aside from the angry dad culture that permeates some clubs - making them singularly unattractive to many families who might otherwise support their kids involvement.

Re: And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:30 am
dickie mint
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 394
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
Lebron James wrote:
Rugby league grass roots is on its arris. No one is interested in playing it. Something needs to be done. Its easy to blame it on todays culture of facebook and playstations, that kids would rather sit at home, but rugby union is absolutely booming at grass roots so we cant use that excuse. I dont have the answer though.

:shock: Well that's a first :lol:

Re: And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:18 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2022
Location: Bradford
There are more hoops to jump through, looking at the Sport England Governance requirements for individual ruling bodies to maximise your funding.
Diversity, both at board level and throughout the organisation.
Increased transparency & accountability.
Avoiding/minimising conflicts of interest.
Safety.
Corruption - ie Working with WADA, also betting.

I think the RFL scores well on some of those things, but needs major changes to fulfil others...
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:42 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1670
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
£16,900,000 for Netball. How have they managed to get that?


A competitive, regular International calendar, with England players on central contracts.
A large geographical footprint at elite (Superleague) level.
Massive increases in participation at all ages and abilities.
A clear strategy about how they want to grow the sport.

None of which RL has.

Netball is being played at larger venues than ever before, is in the process of moving from amateur to semi pro/professional and televised across Sky and the BBC.

There's an awful lot our governing body can learn from what Netball have done/are doing.

It's no longer a game played by schoolgirls on a playground basically.
Image
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: And Sport England's latest contribution to RL is...

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:44 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1670
tigersteve wrote:
Align the amateur seasons again, playing amateur rugby is hard now, especially as there is a winter season and a summer season, there arent enough players for both seasons so people are losing interest in one or the other as games are cancelled, less team in the division etc.


http://www.rugby-league.com/article/393 ... -confirmed
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
