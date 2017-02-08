tigersteve wrote: Align the amateur seasons again, playing amateur rugby is hard now, especially as there is a winter season and a summer season, there arent enough players for both seasons so people are losing interest in one or the other as games are cancelled, less team in the division etc.

Also add to that the absolute tooth-pulling exercise of funding and running junior teams - with a league structure that seems hellbent on preventing rather than enabling kids to get on the field. And that's entirely aside from the angry dad culture that permeates some clubs - making them singularly unattractive to many families who might otherwise support their kids involvement.