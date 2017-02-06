|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm
Posts: 69
|
Had a quick look to see the fixtures and the player roster for the new season. Nothing in the menu, If you go back to October news you can find the fixture list.
There's nothing on the players. The honours page says that the last time we won the League Leaders trophy was 2011.. The site is tired, boring, out of date and a disgrace for a so called top club. Some Championship teams have a better site than we do. A bit to do for the new Commercial man. And for those who were going to say, well tell the club then, I have. I filled in one of their contact us emails a few days and guess what, no reply. About time the club did another revamp. A proper on this time hopefully.
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:09 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3364
Location: In the Black Parade
|
It's not great is it ?
There are a list of fixtures for the U19's and U16's, but they are hidden away under the 'Tickets' menu on the top left - bizarre. Don't confuse that with another "Tickets' menu in the middle of the home page, that actually 'does what it says on the lid'.
As you say, I can not find any 1st team fixtures despite the fact we are 4-5 days away from the first game and no squad lists either. I think the media day was 29th jan and I assume they will use the pictures from this to compile the squad pen pictures, but it's all horribly late.
Then there is nothing about the Reserves - whether they will be running it / fixtures list / who they are. I went onto the Wigan site for a bit of info on this - it looks as though there will only be 4 SL clubs involved and I can see the dates we play Wigan. I have some sympathy with the club on this one as the clubs have to sort this out for themselves since the RFL have stepped away from organisation. Nevertheless there should have been some info passed out ( other than Lee Briers taking the helm).
Finally, there looks to be a club handbook coming to the site, but you will have to search for it. Go to 'club info' at the top, then Warrington, scroll down to the bottom and there is a box with club handbook in it. If you click on it, an error message will come up, but I assume the handbook will appear here at some point.
It's a pity, but they have really let themselves down with supporter communication. Somebody needs to take charge of the entire website information and coordinate the input from the various feeds (commercial, news, match reports etc) and proactively request information from the coaches to get this data in the right place and on time to the end user - us !!.
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:19 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 517
|
It's a poor show. We ought to have lots of info. regarding the players by now and obviously the fixtures should available. You don't have to be that clever to run a website ... just organised and committed. Someone is letting us down.
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:53 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm
Posts: 69
|
After the fanfare of the "new" site, and the importance the club placed on this, it is a great disappointment. Often the gateway, as they are called, is an indication of how organised the business is who owns it. If so, we may have a problem here of priorities, responsibilities and organisation. As I said earlier, a job for the new Commercial Director.
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:24 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35178
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Best in all of sport apparently according to our rog
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:33 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 01, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 2671
|
Hopefully they put up the player profiles for not only SL but Academy too
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:53 am
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 369
|
For those frustrated by our official website, or with an interest in our heritage, you may be interested to know I will soon be launching my own site, dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington.
Keep an eye on our Facebook page for news on when this will launch: https://m.facebook.com/warringtonrugbyh ... =bookmarks
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:48 am
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
2904Location:
newton-le-willows
|
Weren't the fixtures up on the website for this season up to a few weeks ago ? Maybe the club thought all the known sky games would hit season ticket sales.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:09 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2016 8:03 am
Posts: 23
|
Full set of fixtures for anyone who needs them. Not sure the club own the website, I think it's run by a third party on their behalf.
Sat Feb 11 Sky Catalans Dragons A 18:00
Fri Feb 24 Castleford Tigers H 20:00
Sat Mar 4 Salford Red Devils A 15:00
Thurs Mar 9 Sky Wigan Warriors H 20:00
Thurs Mar 16 Sky Leigh Centurions A 20:00
Fri Mar 24 Sky St Helens A 20:00
Sat Apr 1 Hull FC H 15:00
Fri Apr 7 Sky Leeds Rhinos H 20:00
Thurs Apr 13 Sky Widnes Vikings A 20:00
Mon Apr 17 Huddersfield Giants H 15:00
Sat Apr 22 Sky Wakefield Trinity H TBC
Fri Apr 28 Sky Hull FC A 20:00
Fri May 5 Sky St Helens H 20:00
Sat May 20 Sky Wigan Warriors MW 19:00
Fri May 26 Sky Leeds Rhinos A 20:00
Mon May 29 Salford Red Devils H 15:00
Sun Jun 4 Huddersfield Giants A 15:00
Sun Jun 11 Castleford Tigers A 15:30
Sat Jun 24 Catalans Dragons H 15:00
Sat Jul 1 Wakefield Trinity A 18:30
Fri Jul 7 Leigh Centurions H 20:00
Thurs Jul 13 Sky Wigan Warriors A 20:00
Thurs Jul 20 Sky Widnes Vikings H 20:00
|