It's not great is it ?



There are a list of fixtures for the U19's and U16's, but they are hidden away under the 'Tickets' menu on the top left - bizarre. Don't confuse that with another "Tickets' menu in the middle of the home page, that actually 'does what it says on the lid'.



As you say, I can not find any 1st team fixtures despite the fact we are 4-5 days away from the first game and no squad lists either. I think the media day was 29th jan and I assume they will use the pictures from this to compile the squad pen pictures, but it's all horribly late.



Then there is nothing about the Reserves - whether they will be running it / fixtures list / who they are. I went onto the Wigan site for a bit of info on this - it looks as though there will only be 4 SL clubs involved and I can see the dates we play Wigan. I have some sympathy with the club on this one as the clubs have to sort this out for themselves since the RFL have stepped away from organisation. Nevertheless there should have been some info passed out ( other than Lee Briers taking the helm).



Finally, there looks to be a club handbook coming to the site, but you will have to search for it. Go to 'club info' at the top, then Warrington, scroll down to the bottom and there is a box with club handbook in it. If you click on it, an error message will come up, but I assume the handbook will appear here at some point.



It's a pity, but they have really let themselves down with supporter communication. Somebody needs to take charge of the entire website information and coordinate the input from the various feeds (commercial, news, match reports etc) and proactively request information from the coaches to get this data in the right place and on time to the end user - us !!.