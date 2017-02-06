Wolf Hall Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm

Posts: 69



Had a quick look to see the fixtures and the player roster for the new season. Nothing in the menu, If you go back to October news you can find the fixture list.

There's nothing on the players. The honours page says that the last time we won the League Leaders trophy was 2011.. The site is tired, boring, out of date and a disgrace for a so called top club. Some Championship teams have a better site than we do. A bit to do for the new Commercial man. And for those who were going to say, well tell the club then, I have. I filled in one of their contact us emails a few days and guess what, no reply. About time the club did another revamp. A proper on this time hopefully. Winslade's Offload 100% League Network



Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm

Posts: 3364

Location: In the Black Parade

It's not great is it ?



There are a list of fixtures for the U19's and U16's, but they are hidden away under the 'Tickets' menu on the top left - bizarre. Don't confuse that with another "Tickets' menu in the middle of the home page, that actually 'does what it says on the lid'.



As you say, I can not find any 1st team fixtures despite the fact we are 4-5 days away from the first game and no squad lists either. I think the media day was 29th jan and I assume they will use the pictures from this to compile the squad pen pictures, but it's all horribly late.



Then there is nothing about the Reserves - whether they will be running it / fixtures list / who they are. I went onto the Wigan site for a bit of info on this - it looks as though there will only be 4 SL clubs involved and I can see the dates we play Wigan. I have some sympathy with the club on this one as the clubs have to sort this out for themselves since the RFL have stepped away from organisation. Nevertheless there should have been some info passed out ( other than Lee Briers taking the helm).



Finally, there looks to be a club handbook coming to the site, but you will have to search for it. Go to 'club info' at the top, then Warrington, scroll down to the bottom and there is a box with club handbook in it. If you click on it, an error message will come up, but I assume the handbook will appear here at some point.



It's a pity, but they have really let themselves down with supporter communication. Somebody needs to take charge of the entire website information and coordinate the input from the various feeds (commercial, news, match reports etc) and proactively request information from the coaches to get this data in the right place and on time to the end user - us !!. Smiffy27

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am

Posts: 517

Winslade's Offload wrote: It's not great is it ?



There are a list of fixtures for the U19's and U16's, but they are hidden away under the 'Tickets' menu on the top left - bizarre. Don't confuse that with another "Tickets' menu in the middle of the home page, that actually 'does what it says on the lid'.



As you say, I can not find any 1st team fixtures despite the fact we are 4-5 days away from the first game and no squad lists either. I think the media day was 29th jan and I assume they will use the pictures from this to compile the squad pen pictures, but it's all horribly late.



Then there is nothing about the Reserves - whether they will be running it / fixtures list / who they are. I went onto the Wigan site for a bit of info on this - it looks as though there will only be 4 SL clubs involved and I can see the dates we play Wigan. I have some sympathy with the club on this one as the clubs have to sort this out for themselves since the RFL have stepped away from organisation. Nevertheless there should have been some info passed out ( other than Lee Briers taking the helm).



Finally, there looks to be a club handbook coming to the site, but you will have to search for it. Go to 'club info' at the top, then Warrington, scroll down to the bottom and there is a box with club handbook in it. If you click on it, an error message will come up, but I assume the handbook will appear here at some point.



It's a pity, but they have really let themselves down with supporter communication. Somebody needs to take charge of the entire website information and coordinate the input from the various feeds (commercial, news, match reports etc) and proactively request information from the coaches to get this data in the right place and on time to the end user - us !!.





It's a poor show. We ought to have lots of info. regarding the players by now and obviously the fixtures should available. You don't have to be that clever to run a website ... just organised and committed. Someone is letting us down. It's a poor show. We ought to have lots of info. regarding the players by now and obviously the fixtures should available. You don't have to be that clever to run a website ... just organised and committed. Someone is letting us down. Wolf Hall Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2016 8:55 pm

Posts: 69

After the fanfare of the "new" site, and the importance the club placed on this, it is a great disappointment. Often the gateway, as they are called, is an indication of how organised the business is who owns it. If so, we may have a problem here of priorities, responsibilities and organisation. As I said earlier, a job for the new Commercial Director. Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm

Posts: 35178

Location: "The cuss i will?"

Best in all of sport apparently according to our rog



"i have a phobia of Wolves"



"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game." The Eclipse

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jul 01, 2006 9:41 pm

Posts: 2671

Hopefully they put up the player profiles for not only SL but Academy too

