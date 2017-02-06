Had a quick look to see the fixtures and the player roster for the new season. Nothing in the menu, If you go back to October news you can find the fixture list.

There's nothing on the players. The honours page says that the last time we won the League Leaders trophy was 2011.. The site is tired, boring, out of date and a disgrace for a so called top club. Some Championship teams have a better site than we do. A bit to do for the new Commercial man. And for those who were going to say, well tell the club then, I have. I filled in one of their contact us emails a few days and guess what, no reply. About time the club did another revamp. A proper on this time hopefully.