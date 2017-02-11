WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:53 am
Are we getting 2 kits today or just the home shirt?
Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:12 am
supposed to be home and away launched today.

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:11 pm
Well the home kit is the exact same as 2015 except its straight instead of a V

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:28 pm
Like it ,

We have a big sponsor that turns over £250 million a year and we now look like we belong to someone.

Sign a few forwards and the jobs a good one..

We are moving forward, just hope we can survive this year.

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:30 pm
Image
Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:45 pm
Bet the sponsors are pleased that they have their arms crossed over the logo :lol:

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 3:16 pm
Whats the away shirt look like?
Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 3:21 pm
debaser wrote:
Whats the away shirt look like?

Not being revealed today I don't think.
Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 4:06 pm
Looks OK. Whether I get one or not depends on my getting my money back from my original season ticket. Which is still subject to being called back. If I end up paying double then economies will kick in, unfortunately.
