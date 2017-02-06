WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2017 Season and Kit launch.

 
Post a reply

2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:46 pm
Branded Bull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 06, 2010 7:51 am
Posts: 65
ON Saturday, the Bulls will be hosting a Fan's Experience at Odsal Stadium, giving you full VIP access to all things Bradford Bulls!!!
 
The day involves; meeting the players who will be signing autographs, watch the Captain's Run training session, an opportunity to purchase merchandise from the Club Shop, as well as Season Tickets and match day tickets for Sunday's Home Opener against Rochdale Hornets.
 
The day will also include a prize giveaway and your 2017 Kit Launch. The day will be hosted by your very own Bullman and Bullboy!!
 
The day will begin as the players take part in the Captain's Run at 10am, then introducing themselves to you the fans. 

Make sure you take a visit to Odsal Stadium this Saturday and come to the Southbank Stand so you don’t miss out on a great day at your club!!

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:46 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 840
Location: Waiting
Looking forward to seeing new kit. Hopefully we will be playing in it on Sunday.

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:19 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2916
Hoping we have a traditional white jersey with a red, amber and black hoop to celebrate the rebirth of the club! :PRAY:
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:30 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4444
I say bring back Ellgren kits. None of this BLK, ISC, KOOGA garbage.

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:49 pm
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1562
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Bulls4Champs wrote:
I say bring back Ellgren kits. None of this BLK, ISC, KOOGA garbage.

And that new-fangled Bukta nonsense...
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:20 pm
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 25
Quite impressed with the new kit Ltd hope it's a winner

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:24 am
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 453
Molsk111 wrote:
Quite impressed with the new kit Ltd hope it's a winner


Have you seen it?

I would much prefer if we win in it! :D

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:07 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 840
Location: Waiting
Is anyone going tomorrow?

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:10 pm
ex Bull Dog User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Apr 24, 2007 11:42 am
Posts: 2129
ridlerbull wrote:
And that new-fangled Bukta nonsense...
that was described as space aged by the T&A when it came out

Re: 2017 Season and Kit launch.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 5:32 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9014
Location: bradford
RickyF1 wrote:
Is anyone going tomorrow?


nope. already got season ticket and sure pictures of new shirts will be on social media pretty quickly. No shirts available to buy tomorrow so not much point going tbh.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, ATS1, billypop, bowlingboy, Bullseye, Bullsmad, debaser, exiledbull, fifty50, Fr13daY, Highlander, josefw, martinwildbull, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, RickyF1, ridlerbull, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, woolly07 and 341 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,516,8991,73975,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGH
TV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  