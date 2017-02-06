ON Saturday, the Bulls will be hosting a Fan's Experience at Odsal Stadium, giving you full VIP access to all things Bradford Bulls!!!



The day involves; meeting the players who will be signing autographs, watch the Captain's Run training session, an opportunity to purchase merchandise from the Club Shop, as well as Season Tickets and match day tickets for Sunday's Home Opener against Rochdale Hornets.



The day will also include a prize giveaway and your 2017 Kit Launch. The day will be hosted by your very own Bullman and Bullboy!!



The day will begin as the players take part in the Captain's Run at 10am, then introducing themselves to you the fans.



Make sure you take a visit to Odsal Stadium this Saturday and come to the Southbank Stand so you don’t miss out on a great day at your club!!