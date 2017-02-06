We're at the dawn of a new season and they give us the predictions of........Ian Millward.
Who on earth wants to read the tips - on a weekly basis - of a failed coach from the other side of the world ?
Talk about lazy journalism
Now if they asked someone who knew what he was doing, like, say, Daryl Powell.....
Who on earth wants to read the tips - on a weekly basis - of a failed coach from the other side of the world ?
Talk about lazy journalism
Now if they asked someone who knew what he was doing, like, say, Daryl Powell.....