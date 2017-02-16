WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL | Central Contracts

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:42 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
You can only develop international teams where the game is played to a certain concentration. RL is only played in any numbers in Australia, New Zealand, UK, France and SSI - even RU and Cricket have double that in terms of countries that participate in reasonable numbers.


Spot on and in France you only have Catalans and Toulouse in the top leagues and no Scottish or Irish presence and limited Welsh. You can't just expect to grow the game and the international sides in those countries with little to no major club presence.

Put it this way if the positions were switched with England and Ireland/Scotland and we had no real club presence in England, no Leeds, no Wigan, no Hull, do you honestly think you could attract AND keep those fans just off several international games a year, especially when you could take a heavy beating in some of them and not have the week to week interest at club level to keep them attracted to the sport.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:10 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
If we could compete with the clulbs in the NRL than a 8 team WCC would be a unique spectacle - we have seen 40k attendances for these games in the past.


A unique spectacle for sure though I don't think there's been a 40k attendance as yet. To be honest, I doubt whether any English club that's already appeared in one will approach that figure in the foreseeable. A grand final-winning Hull team might but only as a one-off.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:15 pm
Clearwing wrote:
A unique spectacle for sure though I don't think there's been a 40k attendance as yet. To be honest, I doubt whether any English club that's already appeared in one will approach that figure in the foreseeable. A grand final-winning Hull team might but only as a one-off.


How many attended the Leeds v Canterbury 37k?

If the English side had a genuine chance of beating the NRL side I see the potential for a good sized crowd certainly sufficient to fill the JJB or Huddersfield's ground which is all we really manage for internationals.

I don't see the future of RL growth in repeatedly playing Australia and NZ - we see in SL familiarity doesn't engage crowds proactively.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:26 pm
The quality of the product(super league)at present and I would argue recent seasons has done nothing to increase the fan base or attract new fans in any great number.before we talk about expanding international crowds and central contracts this lack of quality has to be addressed first surely?

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:41 pm
Completely agree Chestnut.
What i would suggest re-international fixtures is a return to GB for tours say every 3/4 yrs.
Id also have a tournament shadowing the 4nations so each fixture has a double header i.e Eng v Oz preceded by Fiji v NZ Maori etc to also include England Knights Oz A & NZ Maori teams.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
