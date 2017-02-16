Sal Paradise wrote: You can only develop international teams where the game is played to a certain concentration. RL is only played in any numbers in Australia, New Zealand, UK, France and SSI - even RU and Cricket have double that in terms of countries that participate in reasonable numbers.

Spot on and in France you only have Catalans and Toulouse in the top leagues and no Scottish or Irish presence and limited Welsh. You can't just expect to grow the game and the international sides in those countries with little to no major club presence.Put it this way if the positions were switched with England and Ireland/Scotland and we had no real club presence in England, no Leeds, no Wigan, no Hull, do you honestly think you could attract AND keep those fans just off several international games a year, especially when you could take a heavy beating in some of them and not have the week to week interest at club level to keep them attracted to the sport.