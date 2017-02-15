WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL | Central Contracts

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:24 pm
SmokeyTA




ThePrinter wrote:
Did I say SL would collapse by May? No so just like I said you exaggerated a point, I did likewise in reply. Did I say NO ONE would turn up? No I said crowds wouldn't be big, etc.

You said SL really can't afford to take its best players out. What SL really can't afford to happen is happening.

One would assume the effects of something you really can't afford to happen, happening, would be pretty dire would they not?


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:33 pm
ThePrinter





SmokeyTA wrote:
You said SL really can't afford to take its best players out. What SL really can't afford to happen is happening.

One would assume the effects of something you really can't afford to happen, happening, would be pretty dire would they not?


So you've just taken a point and exaggerated it to the worst case scenario.

Saying SL can't afford to lose it best players for periods of time >>>>>>> it collapsing by May after one international......is not a natural jump.




Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:43 pm
SmokeyTA




ThePrinter wrote:
So you've just taken a point and exaggerated it to the worst case scenario.

Saying SL can't afford to lose it best players for periods of time >>>>>>> it collapsing by May after one international......is not a natural jump.

You have argued that mid-season internationals cant get crowds, it has been proven to you that they can.
You have argued that internationals against tier 2 nations cannot get good attendances, it has been proven to you they can.
You have argued that the NRL won't release players for mid-season internationals, it has been proven to you they will, and do.
You have argued that SL really can't afford to take its best players out, it has been shown to you that it can, and will.

Your complaint here that i took your exaggeration at face value, is not a strong one.


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:01 pm
ThePrinter





SmokeyTA wrote:
You have argued that mid-season internationals cant get crowds, it has been proven to you that they can.
You have argued that internationals against tier 2 nations cannot get good attendances, it has been proven to you they can.


You've proven nothing despite constantly thinking you have.

SmokeyTA wrote:
You have argued that the NRL won't release players for mid-season internationals, it has been proven to you they will, and do.


Really so if England play a home international mid season you think we'll see James Graham, Burgess brothers, Josh Hodgson fly over? I seriously doubt it.

SmokeyTA wrote:
You have argued that SL really can't afford to take its best players out, it has been shown to you that it can, and will.


It will? Really must've missed the news that we've arranged several mid season internationals.




Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:19 pm
SmokeyTA




ThePrinter wrote:
You've proven nothing despite constantly thinking you have.
Do you need the figures again? Its ok, they are easy to find.
Attendances against tier 2 nations:
V Scotland 21k.
V France 15k
V Samoa 48k
V france 22k
V Fiji 25k
V Ireland 24k

Mid season attendances.
2001 32k
1992 40k, 31k, 32k, 73k,

And so on and so forth. I can't be bothered listing any more for you.


Really so if England play a home international mid season you think we'll see James Graham, Burgess brothers, Josh Hodgson fly over? I seriously doubt it.
You can doubt all you want, im sure we will (barring injury) see those players play mid-season this year.

It will? Really must've missed the news that we've arranged several mid season internationals.
We will see SL's best players play a mid-season international this year. It wouldnt surprise me that you have missed it.


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:21 pm
RHINO-MARK





Smokey tournaments aside where are these "recent" fixtures that prove your point?
Also wrt NRL releasing their players how many England players were released for games v France or the Exiles experiment?.


Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:26 pm
ThePrinter





SmokeyTA wrote:
You can doubt all you want, im sure we will (barring injury) see those players play mid-season this year.

We will see SL's best players play a mid-season international this year. It wouldnt surprise me that you have missed it.


A mid season international, as in one. The argument is about having several England games.




Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:34 pm
SmokeyTA




RHINO-MARK wrote:
Smokey tournaments aside where are these "recent" fixtures that prove your point?
Also wrt NRL releasing their players how many England players were released for games v France or the Exiles experiment?.

A half assed one off v france, nor the exiles debacle are examples of what i am talking about.

As for the release of players, this is exactly the problem central contracts would solve at SL level, allowing us secure the release of more players for lesser nations.

It doesnt solve the issue of NRL releases (it was never meant to) but we can, and are doing other things to get around that, building a world wide rep-window or series of rep windows is not only possible but happening. Without making too much of a change, there are 4 obvious windows around the Anzac test and SoO already there.


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:37 pm
SmokeyTA




ThePrinter wrote:
A mid season international, as in one. The argument is about having several England games.

So what won't happen in one game, that would prove disastrous in 3, or 4?


bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:08 am
Sal Paradise






Him wrote:
Which is why at some point you have to actually put time effort and money into developing more internationals teams. Rugby Union is a good example of this.

RL is never going to be like football. No other sport is. It's appeal is so widespread, RL will never match that at domestic level. It's only way of increasing profile is with England playing internationals. All the Wigan v St Helens grand finals in the world aren't going to get people in other area of the country watching the sport. England will.


You can only develop international teams where the game is played to a certain concentration. RL is only played in any numbers in Australia, New Zealand, UK, France and SSI - even RU and Cricket have double that in terms of countries that participate in reasonable numbers.

If England RU only played Australia and NZ every year the international game and got beat or played Japan every year and won by a huge margin the international would stagnate. England playing France/Wales in the middle of the season is a waste of time. Playing a one off game mid season against a southern hemisphere side is impractical - no other sport does that.

If we could compete with the clubs in the NRL than a 8 team WCC would be a unique spectacle - we have seen 40k attendances for these games in the past. The key is to strengthen the club game both financially and playing standards wise and then you have a product to sell.

