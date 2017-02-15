|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22157
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Did I say SL would collapse by May? No so just like I said you exaggerated a point, I did likewise in reply. Did I say NO ONE would turn up? No I said crowds wouldn't be big, etc.
You said SL really can't afford to take its best players out
. What SL really can't afford to happen
is happening.
One would assume the effects of something you really can't afford to happen
, happening, would be pretty dire would they not?
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9413
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
You said SL really can't afford to take its best players out. What SL really can't afford to happen is happening.
One would assume the effects of something you really can't afford to happen, happening, would be pretty dire would they not?
So you've just taken a point and exaggerated it to the worst case scenario.
Saying SL can't afford to lose it best players for periods of time >>>>>>> it collapsing by May after one international......is not a natural jump.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22157
|
ThePrinter wrote:
So you've just taken a point and exaggerated it to the worst case scenario.
Saying SL can't afford to lose it best players for periods of time >>>>>>> it collapsing by May after one international......is not a natural jump.
You have argued that mid-season internationals cant get crowds, it has been proven to you that they can.
You have argued that internationals against tier 2 nations cannot get good attendances, it has been proven to you they can.
You have argued that the NRL won't release players for mid-season internationals, it has been proven to you they will, and do.
You have argued that SL really can't afford to take its best players out
, it has been shown to you that it can, and will.
Your complaint here that i took your exaggeration at face value, is not a strong one.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:01 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9413
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
You have argued that mid-season internationals cant get crowds, it has been proven to you that they can.
You have argued that internationals against tier 2 nations cannot get good attendances, it has been proven to you they can.
You've proven nothing despite constantly thinking you have.
SmokeyTA wrote:
You have argued that the NRL won't release players for mid-season internationals, it has been proven to you they will, and do.
Really so if England play a home international mid season you think we'll see James Graham, Burgess brothers, Josh Hodgson fly over? I seriously doubt it.
SmokeyTA wrote:
You have argued that SL really can't afford to take its best players out, it has been shown to you that it can, and will.
It will? Really must've missed the news that we've arranged several mid season internationals.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22157
|
ThePrinter wrote:
You've proven nothing despite constantly thinking you have.
Do you need the figures again? Its ok, they are easy to find.
Attendances against tier 2 nations:
V Scotland 21k.
V France 15k
V Samoa 48k
V france 22k
V Fiji 25k
V Ireland 24k
Mid season attendances.
2001 32k
1992 40k, 31k, 32k, 73k,
And so on and so forth. I can't be bothered listing any more for you.
Really so if England play a home international mid season you think we'll see James Graham, Burgess brothers, Josh Hodgson fly over? I seriously doubt it.
You can doubt all you want, im sure we will (barring injury) see those players play mid-season this year.
It will? Really must've missed the news that we've arranged several mid season internationals.
We will see SL's best players play a mid-season international this year. It wouldnt surprise me that you have missed it.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:21 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 544
|
Smokey tournaments aside where are these "recent" fixtures that prove your point?
Also wrt NRL releasing their players how many England players were released for games v France or the Exiles experiment?.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9413
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
You can doubt all you want, im sure we will (barring injury) see those players play mid-season this year.
We will see SL's best players play a mid-season international this year. It wouldnt surprise me that you have missed it.
A mid season international, as in one. The argument is about having several England games.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22157
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Smokey tournaments aside where are these "recent" fixtures that prove your point?
Also wrt NRL releasing their players how many England players were released for games v France or the Exiles experiment?.
A half assed one off v france, nor the exiles debacle are examples of what i am talking about.
As for the release of players, this is exactly the problem central contracts would solve at SL level, allowing us secure the release of more players for lesser nations.
It doesnt solve the issue of NRL releases (it was never meant to) but we can, and are doing other things to get around that, building a world wide rep-window or series of rep windows is not only possible but happening. Without making too much of a change, there are 4 obvious windows around the Anzac test and SoO already there.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:37 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22157
|
ThePrinter wrote:
A mid season international, as in one. The argument is about having several England games.
So what won't happen in one game, that would prove disastrous in 3, or 4?
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Bartholemew Smythe, BrisbaneRhino, C O Jones, Emagdnim13, FlyingRhinos, frank1, garforthrhino, Google Adsense [Bot], leedsbarmyarmy, Maverick Rhino, R.B.A, RHINO-MARK, rhinos_bish, ThePrinter, tommy_wiseau, Ziggy Stardust and 163 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|