ThePrinter wrote: Its almost as if you don't realise it's just a like for like retort to your previous post which had me down for several things you exaggerated.

SL really can't afford to take its best players out

You said, they will do so.You said that NRL would release players to play mid-season, They will do so.You said people wouldnt want to watch, sponsor or broadcast England v 2nd tier nation, they will do so.You can watch and wallow in your wrongness. The rest of us will get to enjoy quality international RL.