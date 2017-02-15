Sal Paradise wrote: You cannot have an international game with only 3/4 competitive teams that is not an international proposition - the sport needs to focus on the soccer model whereby the club game is the focus and what differentiates the sport. The sport needs to find ways of maximising income at the elite club level in order to invest in better youth development and facilities.



Most soccer fans are far more interested in their club than they are in England/Scotland etc and I don't see the domestic game struggling because of lack of success at international level

Which is why at some point you have to actually put time effort and money into developing more internationals teams. Rugby Union is a good example of this.RL is never going to be like football. No other sport is. It's appeal is so widespread, RL will never match that at domestic level. It's only way of increasing profile is with England playing internationals. All the Wigan v St Helens grand finals in the world aren't going to get people in other area of the country watching the sport. England will.