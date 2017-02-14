ThePrinter wrote: So to solve the issue of our best players leaving SL and making the competition weaker.....we put them on contracts that would see them withdrawn from SL duty from several games to play for England. Great.

Even if it was 5 or 6 domestic games a year they'd miss, is that really a huge price to pay out of 30+ games?Surely having those players for 25 games is better than none?In the end the only way SL is going to increase its profile and the money in the game is through more internationals. The only way to fit more internationals in is to either reduce the amount of domestic games or take international players out of SL for some games. There is no alternative if you want more international games.