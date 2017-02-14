|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9397
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
So to solve the issue of our best players leaving SL and making the competition weaker.....we put them on contracts that would see them withdrawn from SL duty from several games to play for England. Great.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:30 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 230
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
ThePrinter wrote:
So to solve the issue of our best players leaving SL and making the competition weaker.....we put them on contracts that would see them withdrawn from SL duty from several games to play for England. Great.
I think you are doing that trick of yours of exaggerating outcomes to prove your point.
In reality, at most, England squad players may be unavailable for club duty on one or two games per year. Is that really a massive cost to pay for attempting to head off competition from RU & NRL, at the same time attempting to bolster the international game?
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:53 pm
|
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13772
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
|
ThePrinter wrote:
So to solve the issue of our best players leaving SL and making the competition weaker.....we put them on contracts that would see them withdrawn from SL duty from several games to play for England. Great.
Even if it was 5 or 6 domestic games a year they'd miss, is that really a huge price to pay out of 30+ games?
Surely having those players for 25 games is better than none?
In the end the only way SL is going to increase its profile and the money in the game is through more internationals. The only way to fit more internationals in is to either reduce the amount of domestic games or take international players out of SL for some games. There is no alternative if you want more international games.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:11 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5657
|
Plus, it'd give the understudies a go. No bad thing at all.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:39 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9397
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
son of headingley wrote:
I think you are doing that trick of yours of exaggerating outcomes to prove your point.
In reality, at most, England squad players may be unavailable for club duty on one or two games per year. Is that really a massive cost to pay for attempting to head off competition from RU & NRL, at the same time attempting to bolster the international game?
If it's 1 or 2 games then it's a pointless cost. RU & cricket don't give out contracts to get guys for 1 or 2 games. Might as well sell fire to the cash.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:42 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9397
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Him wrote:
Even if it was 5 or 6 domestic games a year they'd miss, is that really a huge price to pay out of 30+ games?
Surely having those players for 25 games is better than none?
In the end the only way SL is going to increase its profile and the money in the game is through more internationals. The only way to fit more internationals in is to either reduce the amount of domestic games or take international players out of SL for some games. There is no alternative if you want more international games.
Problem is SL isn't at a position where it can afford to lose its best players for 5/6/7 weeks. Sponsors and TVs won't be offering the same if they know the best guys are being taking out of the competition for a period of time.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9397
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
There has to be no link between the central contracts and the playing contract. For example, Kallum Watkins would get £25-£50k per year for playing for England, he needs to be available for internationals and get togethers on X dates. If he is in the NRL he wont be available for those dates, if he plays RU he simply wouldnt be available, if he plays for Leeds he would, if he plays for Wakefield he would.
I thought we could get NRL players to play internationals easy just by asking???
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:48 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14975
Location: On the road
|
You cannot have an international game with only 3/4 competitive teams that is not an international proposition - the sport needs to focus on the soccer model whereby the club game is the focus and what differentiates the sport. The sport needs to find ways of maximising income at the elite club level in order to invest in better youth development and facilities.
Most soccer fans are far more interested in their club than they are in England/Scotland etc and I don't see the domestic game struggling because of lack of success at international level
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:55 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22142
|
ThePrinter wrote:
I thought we could get NRL players to play internationals easy just by asking???
I assume that's because you are a moron.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Wed Feb 15, 2017 3:59 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22142
|
Sal Paradise wrote:
You cannot have an international game with only 3/4 competitive teams that is not an international proposition - the sport needs to focus on the soccer model whereby the club game is the focus and what differentiates the sport. The sport needs to find ways of maximising income at the elite club level in order to invest in better youth development and facilities.
Most soccer fans are far more interested in their club than they are in England/Scotland etc and I don't see the domestic game struggling because of lack of success at international level
firstly, the Euros and World Cup are far and away the biggest competitions in football, Soccer in no way prioritises the club game. It is in every way secondary. Ask Joel Matip.
secondly Most soccer fans arent the one that advertisers and sponsors are trying to reach. As RL finds out time and time again, there is limited money in the Wheeltappers and Shunters social club outings.
thirdly, football in scotland is on its booty.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Blocker75, D4mo78, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Gotcha, Joshheff90, Juan Cornetto, leeds owl, maurice, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder, Seth, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, tigertot, TOMCAT, tommy_wiseau, WF Rhino and 274 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|