Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:09 pm
ThePrinter





So to solve the issue of our best players leaving SL and making the competition weaker.....we put them on contracts that would see them withdrawn from SL duty from several games to play for England. Great.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:30 pm
son of headingley





ThePrinter wrote:
So to solve the issue of our best players leaving SL and making the competition weaker.....we put them on contracts that would see them withdrawn from SL duty from several games to play for England. Great.


I think you are doing that trick of yours of exaggerating outcomes to prove your point.

In reality, at most, England squad players may be unavailable for club duty on one or two games per year. Is that really a massive cost to pay for attempting to head off competition from RU & NRL, at the same time attempting to bolster the international game?

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:53 pm
Him






ThePrinter wrote:
So to solve the issue of our best players leaving SL and making the competition weaker.....we put them on contracts that would see them withdrawn from SL duty from several games to play for England. Great.

Even if it was 5 or 6 domestic games a year they'd miss, is that really a huge price to pay out of 30+ games?
Surely having those players for 25 games is better than none?

In the end the only way SL is going to increase its profile and the money in the game is through more internationals. The only way to fit more internationals in is to either reduce the amount of domestic games or take international players out of SL for some games. There is no alternative if you want more international games.

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:11 pm
Clearwing





Plus, it'd give the understudies a go. No bad thing at all.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:39 pm
ThePrinter





son of headingley wrote:
I think you are doing that trick of yours of exaggerating outcomes to prove your point.

In reality, at most, England squad players may be unavailable for club duty on one or two games per year. Is that really a massive cost to pay for attempting to head off competition from RU & NRL, at the same time attempting to bolster the international game?


If it's 1 or 2 games then it's a pointless cost. RU & cricket don't give out contracts to get guys for 1 or 2 games. Might as well sell fire to the cash.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:42 pm
ThePrinter





Him wrote:
Even if it was 5 or 6 domestic games a year they'd miss, is that really a huge price to pay out of 30+ games?
Surely having those players for 25 games is better than none?

In the end the only way SL is going to increase its profile and the money in the game is through more internationals. The only way to fit more internationals in is to either reduce the amount of domestic games or take international players out of SL for some games. There is no alternative if you want more international games.


Problem is SL isn't at a position where it can afford to lose its best players for 5/6/7 weeks. Sponsors and TVs won't be offering the same if they know the best guys are being taking out of the competition for a period of time.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:43 pm
ThePrinter





SmokeyTA wrote:
There has to be no link between the central contracts and the playing contract. For example, Kallum Watkins would get £25-£50k per year for playing for England, he needs to be available for internationals and get togethers on X dates. If he is in the NRL he wont be available for those dates, if he plays RU he simply wouldnt be available, if he plays for Leeds he would, if he plays for Wakefield he would.


I thought we could get NRL players to play internationals easy just by asking???
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:48 am
Sal Paradise






You cannot have an international game with only 3/4 competitive teams that is not an international proposition - the sport needs to focus on the soccer model whereby the club game is the focus and what differentiates the sport. The sport needs to find ways of maximising income at the elite club level in order to invest in better youth development and facilities.

Most soccer fans are far more interested in their club than they are in England/Scotland etc and I don't see the domestic game struggling because of lack of success at international level
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
