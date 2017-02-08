|
|
We have to enhance the international scene. It's a no-brainer. And while I think a great many of the reasons given as to why Smokey's proposed games wouldn't be well received are valid, I do think we have to make a start and we have to stick with it and make it work. Even if that takes 20 years. Internationals are probably the one thing which the national media is currently willing to make a bit of an effort where the game's concerned. We need to exploit that, and the sponsorship opportunities that will arise along the way.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:59 pm
|
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
Here you are again. Contorting to find and argument you can win rather than addressing the arguments that were made.
The argument was that central contracts would allow leverage for more internationals to be played. As you have dug and scrapped and twisted and turned, bent and stretched to find and point you think you can score on, you have now redefined the argument to your strawman of only England playing only northern hemisphere sides mid-season and the only comparable example is the poorly planned, poorly marketed friendly game against France in a northern backwater in 2010.
Of course England could only play northern hemisphere sides. Try could never play southern hemisphere sides, could only play in England, could never get the NRL to release players, and wouldn't bother with midseason games anyway. We definitely definitely won't see anything that breaks ThePrinter's obvious, well thought out and clearly true and correct rhetorical parameters. Nope, never. Not theses days. it's 2017 and not 1990
I made the original argument that games vs the likes of France, Ireland, Wales played during the season wouldn't be well attended and I made way back on page 2 so I don't see how I've changed and twisted my point in any way. You just didn't like what I said and have been screeching ever since.
You can play SouthernHempishere sides but as your argument was for more and more international fixtures it's ridiculous to just repeatedly play the Aussies and Kiwis, you'll dilute the fixture in a similar way when we use to find ourselves facing Bradford 5 times a year.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:21 pm
|
|
ThePrinter wrote:
I made the original argument that games vs the likes of France, Ireland, Wales played during the season wouldn't be well attended and I made way back on page 2 so I don't see how I've changed and twisted my point in any way. You just didn't like what I said and have been screeching ever since.
You can play SouthernHempishere sides but as your argument was for more and more international fixtures it's ridiculous to just repeatedly play the Aussies and Kiwis, you'll dilute the fixture in a similar way when we use to find ourselves facing Bradford 5 times a year.
You literally cannot stop yourself. So having redefined 'more internationals' to only friendlies, only against northern hemisphere sides, only midseason and up against club games. You're now trying to redefine the southern hemisphere to only Oz an NZ.
try, just once, to address the argument as it is. Central contracts would allow more leverage for more international games and this is good. That is the premise.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:22 pm
|
|
Clearwing wrote:
We have to enhance the international scene. It's a no-brainer. And while I think a great many of the reasons given as to why Smokey's proposed games wouldn't be well received are valid, I do think we have to make a start and we have to stick with it and make it work. Even if that takes 20 years. Internationals are probably the one thing which the national media is currently willing to make a bit of an effort where the game's concerned. We need to exploit that, and the sponsorship opportunities that will arise along the way.
exactly. It's like people think The RFU built an 80k stadium and out popped a fully formed 6 nations.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:11 pm
|
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
exactly. It's like people think The RFU built an 80k stadium and out popped a fully formed 6 nations.
Yep. We need to start doing now what we should have been doing 20/30 years ago.
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:45 am
|
|
back on the subject of central contracts
IMO the ethos behind it is to stop the talent drain from SL to NRL and RU
Wouldn't the simplest implementation to be to set a budget for the year and any England squad player to be given a percentage (1/25) of the budget
Would this encourage the best players to stay in SL? Is this a big enough incentive to keep the talent and encourage fringe players to up their game?
|
Loving the success and the silverware, keep them coming
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:34 pm
|
|
LeedsLurch wrote:
back on the subject of central contracts
IMO the ethos behind it is to stop the talent drain from SL to NRL and RU
Wouldn't the simplest implementation to be to set a budget for the year and any England squad player to be given a percentage (1/25) of the budget
Would this encourage the best players to stay in SL? Is this a big enough incentive to keep the talent and encourage fringe players to up their game?
Why not just increase the salary cap? Or say every club can have 1 or 2 players eligible for England who do not count on the cap. If the RFL have the funds to give out central contracts, they should increase the amount they give to clubs IMO.
They should not be giving out central contracts, to certain players at certain clubs. Who decides who to give the contracts to? Nigel Wood? Some clubs are going to benefit while others miss out. We already have a situation where a player who has never played for England is receiving payment directly from the RFL, why was he chosen ahead of others?
|
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:24 pm
|
|
That final paragraph sums up my feelings perfectly.
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Tue Feb 14, 2017 4:46 pm
|
|
we had this situation years ago, likes of Radlinski, cunningham, and a few others given RFl payments to stop them switching to Union, then Hull i think it was wanted funded to keep one of there players(maybe Gareth Raynor) and were told funds not available for him.
we don't want this again in our game, simply increase the cap full stop to at least 2.2 million and increase for homegrown club trained players up to maximum 2.6 million. it wonted stop them all going but it will help keep players in Uk and away from NRL. that in it self will increase standard of our league and national side.
|
|