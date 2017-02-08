WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL | Central Contracts

Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:52 pm
We have to enhance the international scene. It's a no-brainer. And while I think a great many of the reasons given as to why Smokey's proposed games wouldn't be well received are valid, I do think we have to make a start and we have to stick with it and make it work. Even if that takes 20 years. Internationals are probably the one thing which the national media is currently willing to make a bit of an effort where the game's concerned. We need to exploit that, and the sponsorship opportunities that will arise along the way.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:59 pm
Here you are again. Contorting to find and argument you can win rather than addressing the arguments that were made.

The argument was that central contracts would allow leverage for more internationals to be played. As you have dug and scrapped and twisted and turned, bent and stretched to find and point you think you can score on, you have now redefined the argument to your strawman of only England playing only northern hemisphere sides mid-season and the only comparable example is the poorly planned, poorly marketed friendly game against France in a northern backwater in 2010.

Of course England could only play northern hemisphere sides. Try could never play southern hemisphere sides, could only play in England, could never get the NRL to release players, and wouldn't bother with midseason games anyway. We definitely definitely won't see anything that breaks ThePrinter's obvious, well thought out and clearly true and correct rhetorical parameters. Nope, never. Not theses days. it's 2017 and not 1990


I made the original argument that games vs the likes of France, Ireland, Wales played during the season wouldn't be well attended and I made way back on page 2 so I don't see how I've changed and twisted my point in any way. You just didn't like what I said and have been screeching ever since.

You can play SouthernHempishere sides but as your argument was for more and more international fixtures it's ridiculous to just repeatedly play the Aussies and Kiwis, you'll dilute the fixture in a similar way when we use to find ourselves facing Bradford 5 times a year.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:21 pm
I made the original argument that games vs the likes of France, Ireland, Wales played during the season wouldn't be well attended and I made way back on page 2 so I don't see how I've changed and twisted my point in any way. You just didn't like what I said and have been screeching ever since.

You can play SouthernHempishere sides but as your argument was for more and more international fixtures it's ridiculous to just repeatedly play the Aussies and Kiwis, you'll dilute the fixture in a similar way when we use to find ourselves facing Bradford 5 times a year.

You literally cannot stop yourself. So having redefined 'more internationals' to only friendlies, only against northern hemisphere sides, only midseason and up against club games. You're now trying to redefine the southern hemisphere to only Oz an NZ.

try, just once, to address the argument as it is. Central contracts would allow more leverage for more international games and this is good. That is the premise.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:22 pm
We have to enhance the international scene. It's a no-brainer. And while I think a great many of the reasons given as to why Smokey's proposed games wouldn't be well received are valid, I do think we have to make a start and we have to stick with it and make it work. Even if that takes 20 years. Internationals are probably the one thing which the national media is currently willing to make a bit of an effort where the game's concerned. We need to exploit that, and the sponsorship opportunities that will arise along the way.

exactly. It's like people think The RFU built an 80k stadium and out popped a fully formed 6 nations.
