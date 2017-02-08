ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9371

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.



SmokeyTA wrote: The hastily arranged after Australia took the year off Autumn International Series is not the template for a well organised, well marketed, well planned international competition.



You argued England wouldnt get good crowds against 2nd tier nations. I have proven they can.

You argued that it being the world cup was the reason those games were a success. I proven to you that being a world game isnt the reason they were successful.

You argued that games played mid-season wouldnt be succesful. I have proven to you that mid-season International RL can be successful.



Did you think pointing out i used the World Cup and Australia to prove that was an argument in your favour?



You haven't proven anything, as per usual you've stuck your fingers in your ears and gone "lah lah lah I'm not listening". Where's this well planned, well marketed dream world you live in that suddenly RL would be able to do an amazing job marketing of mid season internationals in today's world (not the early 90's). You can say that tri nations isn't the template but I fancy the organisation would look much more like that event than it would the World Cup. You haven't proven anything, as per usual you've stuck your fingers in your ears and gone "lah lah lah I'm not listening". Where's this well planned, well marketed dream world you live in that suddenly RL would be able to do an amazing job marketing of mid season internationals in today's world (not the early 90's). You can say that tri nations isn't the template but I fancy the organisation would look much more like that event than it would the World Cup. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22129

it's certainly convenient for your argument for you to believe that we would have to do a terrible job and the things we did before we cannot do again because of vague nondescript differences between the 90s and now that haven't effected any other sports. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. Ferdy

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2010 4:02 pm

Posts: 5619

Location: pudsey

SmokeyTA wrote: Two points.



1. Forgive me if this sounds harsh, but not everything is about you. Or people like you. There are literally millions of people who will watch an international game on TV, but not bother watching a club game on TV. There are tens of thousands of fans who will go to a final, or WCC, or 'tentpole' game that wont bother going most weeks. There are a hell of a lot of fans, casual fans and new fans to go at outside of the 15k who go watch Leeds every week.



2. You watch the 6 nations. You will watch mid-season international rugby. Your barrier to sale isnt mid-season international rugby. Its that you think it will be poor quality a poor quality, poorly attended game. Thats our issue and the only way of getting around that is by playing more well planned, well attended games and the quality will shine through.



Put it another way, if you thought that there was a good chance that England v France played in front of a packed ground at Anfield, or Elland road, would be of the quality we saw from NZ v Scotland last year, would you still have zero interest?



Don't think I ever said it's all about me or "people like me"



In my opinion you can have your mid season well planned well organised match against Scotland, Wales or Ireland and the quality won't shine through as there is no quality to be seen. It's a meaningless game with no stakes and always will be in the Northern Hemesphere at least Don't think I ever said it's all about me or "people like me"In my opinion you can have your mid season well planned well organised match against Scotland, Wales or Ireland and the quality won't shine through as there is no quality to be seen. It's a meaningless game with no stakes and always will be in the Northern Hemesphere at least If your not cheating, your not trying. Barrie Mcdermott SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22129

Ferdy wrote: Don't think I ever said it's all about me or "people like me"



In my opinion you can have your mid season well planned well organised match against Scotland, Wales or Ireland and the quality won't shine through as there is no quality to be seen. It's a meaningless game with no stakes and always will be in the Northern Hemesphere at least

What I meant was that not everything is to be sold to you, the hard-core fan. That you wouldn't be interested doesn't tell us a lot.



Firstly I haven't suggested those are the only teams we could play. We don't play them this year. Secondly NZ v Scotland was a great game last year, England v Scotland was a decent game too. What I meant was that not everything is to be sold to you, the hard-core fan. That you wouldn't be interested doesn't tell us a lot.Firstly I haven't suggested those are the only teams we could play. We don't play them this year. Secondly NZ v Scotland was a great game last year, England v Scotland was a decent game too. Last edited by SmokeyTA on Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:29 am, edited 1 time in total. ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9371

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

SmokeyTA wrote: it's certainly convenient for your argument for you to believe that we would have to do a terrible job and the things we did before we cannot do again because of vague nondescript differences between the 90s and now that haven't effected any other sports.



Quite hypocritical of you to say it's convenient for me to say we'll do a bad job. Your whole argument is based on marketing and organising 'we'll just do it well' as if it's that simple. If RL in this country did marketing, organising and planning really well then the VT wouldn't be full of constant threads slagging them off for nearly everything they do with yourself being one of the chief culprits, note your criticism of the Johnny Vegas ad.....if only you were in the room to tell the marketers to "do it well".



The difference with your games from the 90's is that they're against Australia....never said we'd struggle to get good crowds for that but as I pointed out early in the thread you can't just play them over and over. You've cut and shut two different things together in a World Cup game vs Ireland and a mid season game vs Australia to try and construct some flimsy evidence that therefore Ireland mid season would do great numbers.



We haven't even gotten on to the very tricky subject of NRL teams releasing players not just for us but the ones who help make up the other home nations sides. I suppose in your world it'll just be as simple as saying "we'll make them". Quite hypocritical of you to say it's convenient for me to say we'll do a bad job. Your whole argument is based on marketing and organising 'we'll just do it well' as if it's that simple. If RL in this country did marketing, organising and planning really well then the VT wouldn't be full of constant threads slagging them off for nearly everything they do with yourself being one of the chief culprits, note your criticism of the Johnny Vegas ad.....if only you were in the room to tell the marketers to "do it well".The difference with your games from the 90's is that they're against Australia....never said we'd struggle to get good crowds for that but as I pointed out early in the thread you can't just play them over and over. You've cut and shut two different things together in a World Cup game vs Ireland and a mid season game vs Australia to try and construct some flimsy evidence that therefore Ireland mid season would do great numbers.We haven't even gotten on to the very tricky subject of NRL teams releasing players not just for us but the ones who help make up the other home nations sides. I suppose in your world it'll just be as simple as saying "we'll make them". "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22129

ThePrinter wrote: Quite hypocritical of you to say it's convenient for me to say we'll do a bad job. Your whole argument is based on marketing and organising 'we'll just do it well' as if it's that simple. If RL in this country did marketing, organising and planning really well then the VT wouldn't be full of constant threads slagging them off for nearly everything they do with yourself being one of the chief culprits, note your criticism of the Johnny Vegas ad.....if only you were in the room to tell the marketers to "do it well".



that you think because of previous struggles in those areas we shouldn't expect improvement seems, well, sad to me. It doesn't seem like the outlook of a happy, optimistic, successful person.



The difference with your games from the 90's is that they're against Australia....never said we'd struggle to get good crowds for that but as I pointed out early in the thread you can't just play them over and over. You've cut and shut two different things together in a World Cup game vs Ireland and a mid season game vs Australia to try and construct some flimsy evidence that therefore Ireland mid season would do great numbers.



it's always fun to watch you talk yourself in a circle. You can almost pinpoint the exact moment when it dawns on you that even you don't really believe what you are saying. You then try and change the argument to an absurdly specific straw man. like here where an argument in favour of central contracts allowing the release of international players for international games gets reduced to needing a mid-season game against ireland with no wider context, needing to get as big a crowd as a world cup game for some reason.



[[/quote]We haven't even gotten on to the very tricky subject of NRL teams releasing players not just for us but the ones who help make up the other home nations sides. I suppose in your world it'll just be as simple as saying "we'll make them".[/quote]Yeah, they would never do that. We definitely won't see it happen. definitely. if you think that is hypocrisy, I can only assume you don't know what the word means.that you think because of previous struggles in those areas we shouldn't expect improvement seems, well, sad to me. It doesn't seem like the outlook of a happy, optimistic, successful person.No. I haven't. I have disproved your argument that A) only games against Australia get decent numbers and B) that only post season games get good figures.it's always fun to watch you talk yourself in a circle. You can almost pinpoint the exact moment when it dawns on you that even you don't really believe what you are saying. You then try and change the argument to an absurdly specific straw man. like here where an argument in favour of central contracts allowing the release of international players for international games gets reduced to needing a mid-season game against ireland with no wider context, needing to get as big a crowd as a world cup game for some reason.[[/quote]We haven't even gotten on to the very tricky subject of NRL teams releasing players not just for us but the ones who help make up the other home nations sides. I suppose in your world it'll just be as simple as saying "we'll make them".[/quote]Yeah, they would never do that. We definitely won't see it happen. definitely. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9371

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

SmokeyTA wrote: that you think because of previous struggles in those areas we shouldn't expect improvement seems, well, sad to me. It doesn't seem like the outlook of a happy, optimistic, successful person.



No it just means I'm realistic and don't have my head in the clouds like yourself.



SmokeyTA"{No. I haven't. I have disproved your argument.[/quote]



You really haven't no matter how many times you want to tell yourself otherwise.



[quote="SmokeyTA wrote: it's always fun to watch you talk yourself in a circle. You can almost pinpoint the exact moment when it dawns on you that even you don't really believe what you are saying. You then try and change the argument to an absurdly specific straw man.







The f**king irony of you of all people writing the above. That above quote could be your f**king epitaph. No it just means I'm realistic and don't have my head in the clouds like yourself.The f**king irony of you of all people writing the above. That above quote could be your f**king epitaph. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22129

ThePrinter wrote: No it just means I'm realistic and don't have my head in the clouds like yourself.



You really haven't no matter how many times you want to tell yourself otherwise.







The f**king irony of you of all people writing the above. That above quote could be your f**king epitaph. :LOL:The f**king irony of you of all people writing the above. That above quote could be your f**king epitaph. I think I broke him. Brilliant. it's like watching a cat try and fight himself in the mirror.



I have to say though, I do like the near constant frequency with which you think people are telling you things ironically (though I fear, like hypocrisy, irony is a word you use which you do not understand) Every sad sack cynic will tell you they are a realistYes I have. I have conclusively shown that non australia games can get good crowds and that mid season games can get good crowds. you even admitted so in your last post.I think I broke him. Brilliant. it's like watching a cat try and fight himself in the mirror.I have to say though, I do like the near constant frequency with which you think people are telling you things ironically (though I fear, like hypocrisy, irony is a word you use which you do not understand) http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9371

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

Seen as my argument was England playing northern hemisphere teams in mid season let's look at the most recent example, which Smokey is convientely not mentioning in favour of non comparable games....



2010 - England vs France

60-6

Att - 7,951



Wonder why he isn't using the most recent like for like comparison "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: DrPepper, Gotcha, Joshheff90, leedsbarmyarmy, loiner81, Nothus, OldFart2, PopTart, Seth, SmokeyTA, taxi4stevesmith, The Magic Rat, The Phantom Horseman, thebloodbath, ThePrinter, tommy_wiseau, TrinityIHC, WF Rhino and 279 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 49 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,515,603 1,809 75,740 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BATLEY v HALIFAX Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BRADFORD v ROCHDALE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 SL-R1 WAKEFIELD v HULL FC < Thu 16th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 HUDDERSFIELD v SALFORD TV Fri 17th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 LEIGH v LEEDS TV Sat 18th Feb : 18:00 CH-R3 SHEFFIELD v DEWSBURY



























