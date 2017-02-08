WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL | Central Contracts

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:11 am
ThePrinter





SmokeyTA wrote:
The hastily arranged after Australia took the year off Autumn International Series is not the template for a well organised, well marketed, well planned international competition.

You argued England wouldnt get good crowds against 2nd tier nations. I have proven they can.
You argued that it being the world cup was the reason those games were a success. I proven to you that being a world game isnt the reason they were successful.
You argued that games played mid-season wouldnt be succesful. I have proven to you that mid-season International RL can be successful.

Did you think pointing out i used the World Cup and Australia to prove that was an argument in your favour?


You haven't proven anything, as per usual you've stuck your fingers in your ears and gone "lah lah lah I'm not listening". Where's this well planned, well marketed dream world you live in that suddenly RL would be able to do an amazing job marketing of mid season internationals in today's world (not the early 90's). You can say that tri nations isn't the template but I fancy the organisation would look much more like that event than it would the World Cup.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:22 am
SmokeyTA




it's certainly convenient for your argument for you to believe that we would have to do a terrible job and the things we did before we cannot do again because of vague nondescript differences between the 90s and now that haven't effected any other sports.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:12 am
Ferdy






SmokeyTA wrote:
Two points.

1. Forgive me if this sounds harsh, but not everything is about you. Or people like you. There are literally millions of people who will watch an international game on TV, but not bother watching a club game on TV. There are tens of thousands of fans who will go to a final, or WCC, or 'tentpole' game that wont bother going most weeks. There are a hell of a lot of fans, casual fans and new fans to go at outside of the 15k who go watch Leeds every week.

2. You watch the 6 nations. You will watch mid-season international rugby. Your barrier to sale isnt mid-season international rugby. Its that you think it will be poor quality a poor quality, poorly attended game. Thats our issue and the only way of getting around that is by playing more well planned, well attended games and the quality will shine through.

Put it another way, if you thought that there was a good chance that England v France played in front of a packed ground at Anfield, or Elland road, would be of the quality we saw from NZ v Scotland last year, would you still have zero interest?


Don't think I ever said it's all about me or "people like me"

In my opinion you can have your mid season well planned well organised match against Scotland, Wales or Ireland and the quality won't shine through as there is no quality to be seen. It's a meaningless game with no stakes and always will be in the Northern Hemesphere at least
If your not cheating, your not trying. Barrie Mcdermott

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:38 am
SmokeyTA




Ferdy wrote:
Don't think I ever said it's all about me or "people like me"

In my opinion you can have your mid season well planned well organised match against Scotland, Wales or Ireland and the quality won't shine through as there is no quality to be seen. It's a meaningless game with no stakes and always will be in the Northern Hemesphere at least

What I meant was that not everything is to be sold to you, the hard-core fan. That you wouldn't be interested doesn't tell us a lot.

Firstly I haven't suggested those are the only Tamsin we could play. We don't play them this year. Secondly NZ v Scotland was a great game last year, England v Scotland was a decent game too.
