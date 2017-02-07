|
ThePrinter wrote:
Nope what I'm saying is major events like a World Cup attract bigger attendances. Beating Ireland on the way to hopeful World Cup glory means something....beating them in June in a single match wouldn't mean anything and you couldn't market it to convince fans otherwise.
Yes there is a big difference between well organised and marketed meaningful international competition and the half-arsed one off in some parochial backwater that was suggested earlier.
I agree more well marketed, well planned meaningful internationals are the way forward.
And just getting better than some SL games or the Middle 8's games isn't a measure of success.....internationals should be getting way way way more. England RU don't play Australia at Twickenham in front of 80,000 one week and then play Ireland in front of 8,000 at Twickenham Stoop the next.
better than pretty much all SL games. But yes you're right being better than the sh1tty 8s is no barometer of success. Leigh couldn't even give away as many tickets as we're sold in avignon.
but you know what the biggest difference between international RU and international RL is? in RU they actually play both Australia and Ireland. Whatever we get in a match versus Ireland is infinitely better than the 0 we get when we don't play them.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:22 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Yes there is a big difference between well organised and marketed meaningful international competition and the half-arsed one off in some parochial backwater that was suggested earlier.
I agree more well marketed, well planned meaningful internationals are the way forward.
better than pretty much all SL games. But yes you're right being better than the sh1tty 8s is no barometer of success. Leigh couldn't even give away as many tickets as we're sold in avignon.
but you know what the biggest difference between international RU and international RL is? in RU they actually play both Australia and Ireland. Whatever we get in a match versus Ireland is infinitely better than the 0 we get when we don't play them.
No it's not if you're splashing out lots of money on players having central contracts, this super dooper world class marketing and going to bigger venues with increased costs and not getting the suitable money back in ticket sales.
England RU can play both Australia AND Ireland because both are proper contests. Everyone knows England vs Ireland at RL wouldn't be and just because you keep saying "proper marketing" doesn't mean you'd be able to shift tickets to fans for this game.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:44 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
No it's not if you're splashing out lots of money on players having central contracts, this super dooper world class marketing and going to bigger venues with increased costs and not getting the suitable money back in ticket sales.
All RL clubs have that problem. Not even our wonderful Leeds Rhinos can survive on ticket sales alone. in fact very very few sports clubs of any persuasion can survive on ticket sales alone. it's so rare it seem moronic to bring such a possibility up. Fortunately there are other revenue streams such as sponsorship (are there many RL clubs sponsored by bigger companies than Gillette) TV revenues. not only that but there are other benefits besides money such as visibility and exposure which is far far far far larger for any international than Leeds V Batley.
England RU can play both Australia AND Ireland because both are proper contests. Everyone knows England vs Ireland at RL wouldn't be and just because you keep saying "proper marketing" doesn't mean you'd be able to shift tickets to fans for this game.
Ireland have beaten new Zealand in RU once in their entire history. Scotland RL has a better record against NZ than Scotland RU.
we have sold 25k tickets for a game between England and Ireland. just because you don't like and want to disregard it doesn't make it any less true.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:23 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
All RL clubs have that problem. Not even our wonderful Leeds Rhinos can survive on ticket sales alone. in fact very very few sports clubs of any persuasion can survive on ticket sales alone. it's so rare it seem moronic to bring such a possibility up. Fortunately there are other revenue streams such as sponsorship (are there many RL clubs sponsored by bigger companies than Gillette) TV revenues. not only that but there are other benefits besides money such as visibility and exposure which is far far far far larger for any international than Leeds V Batley.
Ireland have beaten new Zealand in RU once in their entire history. Scotland RL has a better record against NZ than Scotland RU.
we have sold 25k tickets for a game between England and Ireland. just because you don't like and want to disregard it doesn't make it any less true.
I'm not disregarding it, I'm pointing out it had the luxury of being a World Cup fixture, something it won't have mid season. Only in Smokey dream world can World Cup game do the same or even similar business as a potential mid season game. Even you can't be ridiculous enough to think the attendance number wouldn't be seriously depleted. That you tried comparing Ireland RU's competitiveness to its RL counterpart suggest otherwise.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:50 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Yes there is a big difference between well organised and marketed meaningful international competition and the half-arsed one off in some parochial backwater that was suggested earlier.
I agree more well marketed, well planned meaningful internationals are the way forward.
better than pretty much all SL games. But yes you're right being better than the sh1tty 8s is no barometer of success. Leigh couldn't even give away as many tickets as we're sold in avignon.
but you know what the biggest difference between international RU and international RL is? in RU they actually play both Australia and Ireland. Whatever we get in a match versus Ireland is infinitely better than the 0 we get when we don't play them.
I don't know if it's because there isn't a decent RU team around but I was brought up watching RU internationals and with RL league games. The figures you produce for the well attended international league games are when there is no club rugby. If league did a similar thing I would have zero interest in the internaonals would prefer to watch leeds.
I think the difference between League and RU take a six nations for example. There is no competition you can tell the result of who will win without playing, it's pointless. When I watch a RU international the atmosphere is amazing when I watch a league one the empty stadium is embarrasing
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22125
ThePrinter wrote:
I'm not disregarding it, I'm pointing out it had the luxury of being a World Cup fixture, something it won't have mid season. Only in Smokey dream world can World Cup game do the same or even similar business as a potential mid season game. Even you can't be ridiculous enough to think the attendance number wouldn't be seriously depleted. That you tried comparing Ireland RU's competitiveness to its RL counterpart suggest otherwise.
10k fewer people watch England v Ireland in WC2000 than in WC2013. 15k fewer people watched Fiji v England. The correlation isnt between the world cup and the crowds. Its the quality of the organisation, planning and marketing.
In 1992 GB toured Australasia in June and July and got good crowds, in October (which was mid-season) 73k watched Australia v GB at Wembley.
Record numbers watched the 1990 Australia tour, played in October and November, which was mid-season, that record was broken in 1994, which was again played mid-season.
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:11 pm
Ferdy wrote:
I don't know if it's because there isn't a decent RU team around but I was brought up watching RU internationals and with RL league games. The figures you produce for the well attended international league games are when there is no club rugby. If league did a similar thing I would have zero interest in the internaonals would prefer to watch leeds.
I think the difference between League and RU take a six nations for example. There is no competition you can tell the result of who will win without playing, it's pointless. When I watch a RU international the atmosphere is amazing when I watch a league one the empty stadium is embarrasing
Two points.
1. Forgive me if this sounds harsh, but not everything is about you. Or people like you. There are literally millions of people who will watch an international game on TV, but not bother watching a club game on TV. There are tens of thousands of fans who will go to a final, or WCC, or 'tentpole' game that wont bother going most weeks. There are a hell of a lot of fans, casual fans and new fans to go at outside of the 15k who go watch Leeds every week.
2. You watch the 6 nations. You will watch mid-season international rugby. Your barrier to sale isnt mid-season international rugby. Its that you think it will be poor quality a poor quality, poorly attended game. Thats our issue and the only way of getting around that is by playing more well planned, well attended games and the quality will shine through.
Put it another way, if you thought that there was a good chance that England v France played in front of a packed ground at Anfield, or Elland road, would be of the quality we saw from NZ v Scotland last year, would you still have zero interest?
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:12 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
10k fewer people watch England v Ireland in WC2000 than in WC2013. 15k fewer people watched Fiji v England. The correlation isnt between the world cup and the crowds. Its the quality of the organisation, planning and marketing.
In 1992 GB toured Australasia in June and July and got good crowds, in October (which was mid-season) 73k watched Australia v GB at Wembley.
Record numbers watched the 1990 Australia tour, played in October and November, which was mid-season, that record was broken in 1994, which was again played mid-season.
You're still talking about Wotld Cups and Australia ( the main attraction opposition).
Tell me what the attendances were for the tri nations between England-France-Wales a few years ago?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:20 am
ThePrinter wrote:
You're still talking about Wotld Cups and Australia ( the main attraction opposition).
Tell me what the attendances were for the tri nations between England-France-Wales a few years ago?
The hastily arranged after Australia took the year off Autumn International Series is not the template for a well organised, well marketed, well planned international competition.
You argued England wouldnt get good crowds against 2nd tier nations. I have proven they can.
You argued that it being the world cup was the reason those games were a success. I proven to you that being a world game isnt the reason they were successful.
You argued that games played mid-season wouldnt be succesful. I have proven to you that mid-season International RL can be successful.
Did you think pointing out i used the World Cup and Australia to prove that was an argument in your favour?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:42 am
As an aside, from memory looking at Aussie sports teams a few years ago ticket sales were about one third of revenue, TV deal another third and sponsorship the rest. In the NRL at least the TV revenue has gone through the roof and so would be a bigger slice, but if you want to understand the economics of sports, its very important not to over-emphasise the importance of ticket revenue.
RU has a much bigger overall TV deal (including internationals), more ticket revenue from internationals, and far bigger sponsors (internationals and from what I can see clubs also) than SL. Even if SL clubs filled their grounds every week we'd be way behind RU clubs in total revenue - as is reflected in the salary caps of the two codes.
