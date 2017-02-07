ThePrinter wrote: No it's not if you're splashing out lots of money on players having central contracts, this super dooper world class marketing and going to bigger venues with increased costs and not getting the suitable money back in ticket sales.

England RU can play both Australia AND Ireland because both are proper contests. Everyone knows England vs Ireland at RL wouldn't be and just because you keep saying "proper marketing" doesn't mean you'd be able to shift tickets to fans for this game.

All RL clubs have that problem. Not even our wonderful Leeds Rhinos can survive on ticket sales alone. in fact very very few sports clubs of any persuasion can survive on ticket sales alone. it's so rare it seem moronic to bring such a possibility up. Fortunately there are other revenue streams such as sponsorship (are there many RL clubs sponsored by bigger companies than Gillette) TV revenues. not only that but there are other benefits besides money such as visibility and exposure which is far far far far larger for any international than Leeds V Batley.Ireland have beaten new Zealand in RU once in their entire history. Scotland RL has a better record against NZ than Scotland RU.we have sold 25k tickets for a game between England and Ireland. just because you don't like and want to disregard it doesn't make it any less true.