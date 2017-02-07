WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL | Central Contracts

Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:00 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Nope what I'm saying is major events like a World Cup attract bigger attendances. Beating Ireland on the way to hopeful World Cup glory means something....beating them in June in a single match wouldn't mean anything and you couldn't market it to convince fans otherwise.
Yes there is a big difference between well organised and marketed meaningful international competition and the half-arsed one off in some parochial backwater that was suggested earlier.

I agree more well marketed, well planned meaningful internationals are the way forward.

And just getting better than some SL games or the Middle 8's games isn't a measure of success.....internationals should be getting way way way more. England RU don't play Australia at Twickenham in front of 80,000 one week and then play Ireland in front of 8,000 at Twickenham Stoop the next.
better than pretty much all SL games. But yes you're right being better than the sh1tty 8s is no barometer of success. Leigh couldn't even give away as many tickets as we're sold in avignon.

but you know what the biggest difference between international RU and international RL is? in RU they actually play both Australia and Ireland. Whatever we get in a match versus Ireland is infinitely better than the 0 we get when we don't play them.
Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:22 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Yes there is a big difference between well organised and marketed meaningful international competition and the half-arsed one off in some parochial backwater that was suggested earlier.

I agree more well marketed, well planned meaningful internationals are the way forward.

better than pretty much all SL games. But yes you're right being better than the sh1tty 8s is no barometer of success. Leigh couldn't even give away as many tickets as we're sold in avignon.

but you know what the biggest difference between international RU and international RL is? in RU they actually play both Australia and Ireland. Whatever we get in a match versus Ireland is infinitely better than the 0 we get when we don't play them.


No it's not if you're splashing out lots of money on players having central contracts, this super dooper world class marketing and going to bigger venues with increased costs and not getting the suitable money back in ticket sales.

England RU can play both Australia AND Ireland because both are proper contests. Everyone knows England vs Ireland at RL wouldn't be and just because you keep saying "proper marketing" doesn't mean you'd be able to shift tickets to fans for this game.
Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:44 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
No it's not if you're splashing out lots of money on players having central contracts, this super dooper world class marketing and going to bigger venues with increased costs and not getting the suitable money back in ticket sales.
All RL clubs have that problem. Not even our wonderful Leeds Rhinos can survive on ticket sales alone. in fact very very few sports clubs of any persuasion can survive on ticket sales alone. it's so rare it seem moronic to bring such a possibility up. Fortunately there are other revenue streams such as sponsorship (are there many RL clubs sponsored by bigger companies than Gillette) TV revenues. not only that but there are other benefits besides money such as visibility and exposure which is far far far far larger for any international than Leeds V Batley.
England RU can play both Australia AND Ireland because both are proper contests. Everyone knows England vs Ireland at RL wouldn't be and just because you keep saying "proper marketing" doesn't mean you'd be able to shift tickets to fans for this game.
Ireland have beaten new Zealand in RU once in their entire history. Scotland RL has a better record against NZ than Scotland RU.

we have sold 25k tickets for a game between England and Ireland. just because you don't like and want to disregard it doesn't make it any less true.
Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:23 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
All RL clubs have that problem. Not even our wonderful Leeds Rhinos can survive on ticket sales alone. in fact very very few sports clubs of any persuasion can survive on ticket sales alone. it's so rare it seem moronic to bring such a possibility up. Fortunately there are other revenue streams such as sponsorship (are there many RL clubs sponsored by bigger companies than Gillette) TV revenues. not only that but there are other benefits besides money such as visibility and exposure which is far far far far larger for any international than Leeds V Batley.
Ireland have beaten new Zealand in RU once in their entire history. Scotland RL has a better record against NZ than Scotland RU.

we have sold 25k tickets for a game between England and Ireland. just because you don't like and want to disregard it doesn't make it any less true.



I'm not disregarding it, I'm pointing out it had the luxury of being a World Cup fixture, something it won't have mid season. Only in Smokey dream world can World Cup game do the same or even similar business as a potential mid season game. Even you can't be ridiculous enough to think the attendance number wouldn't be seriously depleted. That you tried comparing Ireland RU's competitiveness to its RL counterpart suggest otherwise.
Re: RFL | Central Contracts

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:50 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
Yes there is a big difference between well organised and marketed meaningful international competition and the half-arsed one off in some parochial backwater that was suggested earlier.

I agree more well marketed, well planned meaningful internationals are the way forward.

better than pretty much all SL games. But yes you're right being better than the sh1tty 8s is no barometer of success. Leigh couldn't even give away as many tickets as we're sold in avignon.

but you know what the biggest difference between international RU and international RL is? in RU they actually play both Australia and Ireland. Whatever we get in a match versus Ireland is infinitely better than the 0 we get when we don't play them.


I don't know if it's because there isn't a decent RU team around but I was brought up watching RU internationals and with RL league games. The figures you produce for the well attended international league games are when there is no club rugby. If league did a similar thing I would have zero interest in the internaonals would prefer to watch leeds.
I think the difference between League and RU take a six nations for example. There is no competition you can tell the result of who will win without playing, it's pointless. When I watch a RU international the atmosphere is amazing when I watch a league one the empty stadium is embarrasing
