ThePrinter wrote: Nope what I'm saying is major events like a World Cup attract bigger attendances. Beating Ireland on the way to hopeful World Cup glory means something....beating them in June in a single match wouldn't mean anything and you couldn't market it to convince fans otherwise.

And just getting better than some SL games or the Middle 8's games isn't a measure of success.....internationals should be getting way way way more. England RU don't play Australia at Twickenham in front of 80,000 one week and then play Ireland in front of 8,000 at Twickenham Stoop the next.

Yes there is a big difference between well organised and marketed meaningful international competition and the half-arsed one off in some parochial backwater that was suggested earlier.I agree more well marketed, well planned meaningful internationals are the way forward.better than pretty much all SL games. But yes you're right being better than the sh1tty 8s is no barometer of success. Leigh couldn't even give away as many tickets as we're sold in avignon.but you know what the biggest difference between international RU and international RL is? in RU they actually play both Australia and Ireland. Whatever we get in a match versus Ireland is infinitely better than the 0 we get when we don't play them.