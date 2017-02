SmokeyTA wrote: leeds v batley got a lower attendance than the last time England played Scotland or Ireland and only got a couple of hundred more than the last time England played france. In France. this despite being included on the season tickets.p

Yes and as pointed out that Ireland game was a World Cup game, wouldn't get anywhere near that number outside of World Cup and Scotland game was a double header with Aus vs NZ. So very inaccurate portrayal of what those games would get played in the time period suggested previously.