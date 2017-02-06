|
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13759
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
|
The RFL can afford central contracts as an addition to a players "club" wage. Even if it were say 50k per player (a significant addition) for 20 elite players that's only £1m per year.
I think it'd be well worth the money to guarantee a core of players for all international duty.
I get the point about not enough games, however I think it's a chicken and egg situation. Until either power is taken away from the clubs or they're compensated (effectively) we're never going to get more international games. We can't realistically add more games to the calendar as the players play too many as it is. We can't reduce the amount of domestic games (by much anyway) as the clubs are crying out for revenue. So I think the only way forward is to copy Union's approach and prioritise internationals. Have significantly more internationals (on a set calendar, same time, regular venues etc every year) whilst SL continues. The clubs get their revenue and the international game (and the sport as a whole) gets a much needed media and public profile boost.
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:52 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22115
|
One of the reasons we don't have enough international games is cos we can't get players released. Central contracts should help
also 'ambassadorial contracts' sounds a bit of a silly title, but if it means players are more available for PR and marketing thats worthwhile
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:52 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5631
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
The salary Cap should be raised for Internatiinal players to a significant allowance & left to the Clubs to pay.
Not going to happen, judging from the scarcity of marquee players.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:11 pm
|
Ferdy
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2010 4:02 pm
Posts: 5617
Location: pudsey
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
One of the reasons we don't have enough international games is cos we can't get players released. Central contracts should help
also 'ambassadorial contracts' sounds a bit of a silly title, but if it means players are more available for PR and marketing thats worthwhile
My opinion only but releasing players isn't the reason we don't have more internationals. It's because the international game is poor. No matter how much we try and exspand there are only 3 international teams of quality. There is no demand for international games, the only internationals worth watching were the GB tours, and I cannot see that changing anytime in my lifetime whatever is done.
|
If your not cheating, your not trying. Barrie Mcdermott
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:33 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5233
|
If Currie is worthy of one, why not Stevie Ward?
|
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:52 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9351
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Old Feller wrote:
If Currie is worthy of one, why not Stevie Ward?
Maybe he is? I'm not sure the list stops at just those three. Like I said in the OP, Watkins and Hall would be strong candidates from us if so.
If Leeds & GH didn't know about this happening then I imagine we'll be hearing from him pretty soon in the YEP. If he doesn't say anything then likely we have players receiving the same too.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:11 am
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22115
|
Ferdy wrote:
My opinion only but releasing players isn't the reason we don't have more internationals. It's because the international game is poor. No matter how much we try and exspand there are only 3 international teams of quality. There is no demand for international games, the only internationals worth watching were the GB tours, and I cannot see that changing anytime in my lifetime whatever is done.
It isn't the only reason but it is a reason. the international window is tiny currently.
as for there not being the demand, compare and England international to an SL game. compare their viewing figures. The demand is comparatively huge.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:14 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9351
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
It isn't the only reason but it is a reason. the international window is tiny currently.
as for there not being the demand, compare and England international to an SL game. compare their viewing figures. The demand is comparatively huge.
Only if we play Australia and NZ and you can't just keep repeating that game over and over. If we play Wales, France or Scotland it'd be played somewhere like HKR because they wouldn't get enough of a crowd at larger venues.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:44 am
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22115
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Only if we play Australia and NZ and you can't just keep repeating that game over and over. If we play Wales, France or Scotland it'd be played somewhere like HKR because they wouldn't get enough of a crowd at larger venues.
England's last not aus/ NZ games were Scotland 21k. France 14k(in france) France 8k, France 22k, Fiji 25k, Ireland 24k.
|
http://www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, FarsleySteve, Gotcha, Joshheff90, kcfaithful, leedsbarmyarmy, RHINO-MARK, SmokeyTA, WF Rhino, xparksider, Yahoo [Bot] and 200 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|