The RFL can afford central contracts as an addition to a players "club" wage. Even if it were say 50k per player (a significant addition) for 20 elite players that's only £1m per year.



I think it'd be well worth the money to guarantee a core of players for all international duty.



I get the point about not enough games, however I think it's a chicken and egg situation. Until either power is taken away from the clubs or they're compensated (effectively) we're never going to get more international games. We can't realistically add more games to the calendar as the players play too many as it is. We can't reduce the amount of domestic games (by much anyway) as the clubs are crying out for revenue. So I think the only way forward is to copy Union's approach and prioritise internationals. Have significantly more internationals (on a set calendar, same time, regular venues etc every year) whilst SL continues. The clubs get their revenue and the international game (and the sport as a whole) gets a much needed media and public profile boost.