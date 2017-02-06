WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL helping paying some players wages

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:15 pm
ThePrinter





https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... are_btn_tw

Paying £25k of Clark, Currie and Tomkin's contracts to help keep them in SL and not every club were aware of this.

Reckon we have any of ours involved in this too? Watkins and Hall most likely candidates if so?




Re: RFL helping paying some players wages

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:40 pm
batleyrhino






Shocking and unsurprising at the same time. Nothing the RFL do is considered or communicated professionally, you only have to look at the way they "sell" tickets to major events.

I'm not necessarily against central contracts, but it should have been discussed and agreed between the members and then implemented. Ready, Fire, Aim yet again...


Re: RFL helping paying some players wages

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:42 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield




Why are the RFL paying? Why not just have £25000 that doesn't count on the cap for all England players? But it should be the clubs paying the wages, I can see no reason why the RFL should be paying part of the wages of Warrington and Wigan players.

Re: RFL helping paying some players wages

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:20 pm
SmokeyTA




Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Why are the RFL paying? Why not just have £25000 that doesn't count on the cap for all England players? But it should be the clubs paying the wages, I can see no reason why the RFL should be paying part of the wages of Warrington and Wigan players.

For England international duty.

If the RFL are paying x amount to british players for certain preseason and midseason access, plus the games, etc on a contract over and above their club contract, that seems like a good idea.

As a subsidy for certain players, not so much.









Re: RFL helping paying some players wages

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:42 pm
Him






SmokeyTA wrote:
For England international duty.

If the RFL are paying x amount to british players for certain preseason and midseason access, plus the games, etc on a contract over and above their club contract, that seems like a good idea.

As a subsidy for certain players, not so much.

Agree with this.

I don't have a problem with, in fact I'd be all in favour of, central contracts in that fashion i.e. For England players. I'd also be looking at maybe doing the same for Welsh and French players? Try and prioritise and make the international game more appealing for players and clubs.

But not in favour of simply paying certain players a bit more. All that does is benefit the bigger clubs. Wire shouldn't be getting the benefit of Clark and Currie (nor should Leeds if it's happening here too).

Interestingly the Welsh RU are looking at central contracts for more than just Welsh players, e.g. Foreign or English players to try and boost the Regions domestic game. I wouldn't be in favour of that, but would be to boost the international game.

Re: RFL helping paying some players wages

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:11 pm
RHINO-MARK





It's a farce simple as.
The RFL cant afford central contracts because they aren't multi millionaires & you can't just have a few on them.
If they are to use them it should be the best 17 & i doubt they can pay it as a one off let alone sustain it.
Dudn't they pay Cunningham/ST's & Farrall/Wigan to stay in RL during their prime years then promptly announce they didn't have enough money left to pay anyone else?
The salary Cap should be raised for Internatiinal players to a significant allowance & left to the Clubs to pay.
The RFL should only pay imo when/If a player is injured on International duty.
Finally it's ridiculous this isn't made public not the exact amounts as long as everyone earns the same but WHO gets the money for transparency.


Re: RFL helping paying some players wages

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:39 pm
ThePrinter





Isn't really enough games at International level to warrant central contracts.

You look at the three players mentioned. Currie more than likely will be an international at some stage but he hasn't featured yet for England and will miss most of 2017. Tomkins hasn't featured for two years and has been injured a lot for the time he's been back and Clark only just edged Houghton out to be involved in 2016 and missed out in 2015.




Re: RFL helping paying some players wages

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:42 pm
RHINO-MARK





ThePrinter wrote:
Isn't really enough games at International level to warrant central contracts.

You look at the three players mentioned. Currie more than likely will be an international at some stage but he hasn't featured yet for England and will miss most of 2017. Tomkins hasn't featured for two years and has been injured a lot for the time he's been back and Clark only just edged Houghton out to be involved in 2016 and missed out in 2015.

Agree with all of this!


Re: RFL helping paying some players wages

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:10 pm
Bullseye






Seems to have been miscomunicated but I don't really see the big deal.


Re: RFL helping paying some players wages

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:36 pm
RHINO-MARK





Bullseye wrote:
Seems to have been miscomunicated but I don't really see the big deal.

The big deal imo is only paying certain players especially without any transparency.
Also like i said above i doubt the RFL can afford it anyway.
Plus wouldn't that money be better spent on grass roots ,jnr development ,recruiting/retaining & training officials.

