SmokeyTA wrote: For England international duty.



If the RFL are paying x amount to british players for certain preseason and midseason access, plus the games, etc on a contract over and above their club contract, that seems like a good idea.



As a subsidy for certain players, not so much.

Agree with this.I don't have a problem with, in fact I'd be all in favour of, central contracts in that fashion i.e. For England players. I'd also be looking at maybe doing the same for Welsh and French players? Try and prioritise and make the international game more appealing for players and clubs.But not in favour of simply paying certain players a bit more. All that does is benefit the bigger clubs. Wire shouldn't be getting the benefit of Clark and Currie (nor should Leeds if it's happening here too).Interestingly the Welsh RU are looking at central contracts for more than just Welsh players, e.g. Foreign or English players to try and boost the Regions domestic game. I wouldn't be in favour of that, but would be to boost the international game.