Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:06 pm
Nozzy wrote:
I think that a big part of the problem with the Championship is that many people seem to feel the only 'point' of the competition is to try and get out of it and into SL.

For those clubs who have little real chance of going up it is hard to bring in fans in big numbers when the competition isn't seen as valuable in its own right unless you are at the top banging on the door to SL.

More needs to be done to reinvigorate the lower divisions. The new model is FAR better than franchising which was killing the game outside SL but I still feel the Championship is under valued by the RFL and many RL fans.

As a Leigh fan I am ecstatic to have been promoted to SL as that is obviously the goal for all ambitious clubs, but I can't help but feel the Championship could be so much more than it is. There is some terrific RL played in the lower tiers and not enough is done to showcase it or celebrate it.

Getting the Championship televised again once a week would be a big step forward IMO.


Give it a few weeks and you'll realise what a farce Super league is with some of the stuff that goes on. ;-)
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 4:20 pm
Interesting to see some of the attendances from several years back.
Could the decline be that fans of those clubs that have little hope under the current RFL/Super League set up show the biggest fall.

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:52 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Some selected first matches of the season attendances from the 1982/83 2nd division

Blackpool v York 770
Cardiff v Batley 1024
Carlisle v Wigan 3331
Dewsbury v Wakefield 2300
Fulham v Doncaster 2715
Huddersfield v Rochdale H 1038
Hunslet v Salford 2000
Huyton v York 160! (some teams didn't play til the following week)
Swinton v Bramley 751
Whitehaven v Keighley 1760

Barrow being in the 1st Div had an average attendance incl Australia and 4 home cup games (when we used to have 3 trophies plus premiership on offer) of 4,279 (agg 85,583) and 4174 (agg 79,301, without the tour game.


While your point still stands, Carlisle were also in the First Division in 1982/83 when that attendance was achieved. And yes Huyton's first home game was the following week (29/08/82) but even more bizarre they started their season mid week (4 days earlier) away at Batley.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill
