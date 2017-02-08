Nozzy wrote:

I think that a big part of the problem with the Championship is that many people seem to feel the only 'point' of the competition is to try and get out of it and into SL.



For those clubs who have little real chance of going up it is hard to bring in fans in big numbers when the competition isn't seen as valuable in its own right unless you are at the top banging on the door to SL.



More needs to be done to reinvigorate the lower divisions. The new model is FAR better than franchising which was killing the game outside SL but I still feel the Championship is under valued by the RFL and many RL fans.



As a Leigh fan I am ecstatic to have been promoted to SL as that is obviously the goal for all ambitious clubs, but I can't help but feel the Championship could be so much more than it is. There is some terrific RL played in the lower tiers and not enough is done to showcase it or celebrate it.



Getting the Championship televised again once a week would be a big step forward IMO.