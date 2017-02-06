wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: With a crowd like that Hull KR deserve to be back in Super League. Personally I want Toulouse to get promoted as well, so a 2 team promotion would be great for the game. I would predict that Widnes (who are missing their prime half for a couple of months)and perhaps Salford could be dropped from Super League at year's end to make way for those two clubs.



A very unlikely scenario.

KR should finish top and have the best shot at the MPG.

I just cant see two SL clubs "allowing" two Championship clubs to prevail.

Of course, Leigh have shown how it can be done and I guess that if both of those clubs (KR & Toulouse) throw plenty of cash at their squads when it comes to the business end of the season, you never know but, I suggest that you "invest" your life savings at Ladrokes if you really think its going to happen.

A very unlikely scenario.KR should finish top and have the best shot at the MPG.I just cant see two SL clubs "allowing" two Championship clubs to prevail.Of course, Leigh have shown how it can be done and I guess that if both of those clubs (KR & Toulouse) throw plenty of cash at their squads when it comes to the business end of the season, you never know but, I suggest that you "invest" your life savings at Ladrokes if you really think its going to happen.You should get a decent return !

JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: With a crowd like that Hull KR deserve to be back in Super League. Personally I want Toulouse to get promoted as well, so a 2 team promotion would be great for the game. I would predict that Widnes (who are missing their prime half for a couple of months)and perhaps Salford could be dropped from Super League at year's end to make way for those two clubs.



I think you may find it a different prospect for Toulouse this year.



Myself I think they may make top 4, but struggle in the middle 8's



Dont forget they needed 2 bites of the cherry to get promoted last year



On the subject of crowds (you did mention it)

Hull KR - 8,142 Ave.

Widnes - 6,100 Ave

Salford - 4,451 Ave

Toulouse - 2,500 Ave



I think you may find it a different prospect for Toulouse this year.Myself I think they may make top 4, but struggle in the middle 8'sDont forget they needed 2 bites of the cherry to get promoted last yearOn the subject of crowds (you did mention it)Hull KR - 8,142 Ave.Widnes - 6,100 AveSalford - 4,451 AveToulouse - 2,500 AveWhat would they bring that would be so brilliant??

JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: With a crowd like that Hull KR deserve to be back in Super League. Personally I want Toulouse to get promoted as well, so a 2 team promotion would be great for the game. I would predict that Widnes (who are missing their prime half for a couple of months)and perhaps Salford could be dropped from Super League at year's end to make way for those two clubs.



NO.You have to earn it JEAN.

GUBRATS wrote: Pretty good for Swindons 1 st game



got the gist of your comment (eventually). what makes it worse is that one of my best buds is a huge Swinton fan. i'm gonna get pelters for that error





Some selected first matches of the season attendances from the 1982/83 2nd division



Blackpool v York 770

Cardiff v Batley 1024

Carlisle v Wigan 3331

Dewsbury v Wakefield 2300

Fulham v Doncaster 2715

Huddersfield v Rochdale H 1038

Hunslet v Salford 2000

Huyton v York 160! (some teams didn't play til the following week)

Swinton v Bramley 751

Whitehaven v Keighley 1760



Barrow being in the 1st Div had an average attendance incl Australia and 4 home cup games (when we used to have 3 trophies plus premiership on offer) of 4,279 (agg 85,583) and 4174 (agg 79,301, without the tour game.

Cokey wrote: NO.You have to earn it JEAN.



True enough. Here's hoping.



the artist wrote: i know we are only 1 week in but the figures look a bit disappointing to me. for those who haven't seen them they were

2147 at halifax for a yorkshire derby

8817 at rovers

668 at oldham

718 at hornets

603 at swindon

1623 see toulouse make their championship bow



i don't really see any clubs making much effort to increase their crowds year on year and seem content to plough on at or below break even levels. i know there are some on here who defend the sport to the hilt insisting nothing is wrong, but some of these figures are worrying. i accept that criticism can also be levelled at superleague clubs but they have bigger sponsorship deals, bigger shares of the sky money, more merch sales etc and some have other decent income streams. i would be happy to see a consistent increase in the crowds even a small one but at a lot of clubs it does not seem to be happening.



anyone get the feeling the rfl are going to use the good attendances hull kr will be getting (which will skew the figures) to say nothing is wrong in the championship?



nd some people think we should abandon expansion, and RFl are a joke for not pumping money into these teams when the get in to financial difficulty. clearly no appetite for pro Rl in some of these so called heartland traditional teams.

rollin thunder wrote: nd some people think we should abandon expansion, and RFl are a joke for not pumping money into these teams when the get in to financial difficulty. clearly no appetite for pro Rl in some of these so called heartland traditional teams.



I think that a big part of the problem with the Championship is that many people seem to feel the only 'point' of the competition is to try and get out of it and into SL.



For those clubs who have little real chance of going up it is hard to bring in fans in big numbers when the competition isn't seen as valuable in its own right unless you are at the top banging on the door to SL.



More needs to be done to reinvigorate the lower divisions. The new model is FAR better than franchising which was killing the game outside SL but I still feel the Championship is under valued by the RFL and many RL fans.



As a Leigh fan I am ecstatic to have been promoted to SL as that is obviously the goal for all ambitious clubs, but I can't help but feel the Championship could be so much more than it is. There is some terrific RL played in the lower tiers and not enough is done to showcase it or celebrate it.



I think that a big part of the problem with the Championship is that many people seem to feel the only 'point' of the competition is to try and get out of it and into SL.For those clubs who have little real chance of going up it is hard to bring in fans in big numbers when the competition isn't seen as valuable in its own right unless you are at the top banging on the door to SL.More needs to be done to reinvigorate the lower divisions. The new model is FAR better than franchising which was killing the game outside SL but I still feel the Championship is under valued by the RFL and many RL fans.As a Leigh fan I am ecstatic to have been promoted to SL as that is obviously the goal for all ambitious clubs, but I can't help but feel the Championship could be so much more than it is. There is some terrific RL played in the lower tiers and not enough is done to showcase it or celebrate it.Getting the Championship televised again once a week would be a big step forward IMO.



Nozzy wrote: I think that a big part of the problem with the Championship is that many people seem to feel the only 'point' of the competition is to try and get out of it and into SL.



For those clubs who have little real chance of going up it is hard to bring in fans in big numbers when the competition isn't seen as valuable in its own right unless you are at the top banging on the door to SL.



More needs to be done to reinvigorate the lower divisions. The new model is FAR better than franchising which was killing the game outside SL but I still feel the Championship is under valued by the RFL and many RL fans.



As a Leigh fan I am ecstatic to have been promoted to SL as that is obviously the goal for all ambitious clubs, but I can't help but feel the Championship could be so much more than it is. There is some terrific RL played in the lower tiers and not enough is done to showcase it or celebrate it.



Getting the Championship televised again once a week would be a big step forward IMO.



Absolutely spot on.



In terms of attendance I think the top 3 will be Hull KR, then a toss up between Bradford and Toulouse.



The Championship itself is a great league. I love it. And I am enjoying it becoming more competitive year on year.



I think attendances are relative to the teams. Bradford will always get a few thousand no matter what. Hull KR will get brilliant attendances this year too. Toulouse will be the big one I hope they can get at least 3,000-4,000 per game. When Toronto come up hopefully they will sell out Lamport Stadium (8,000-9,000). Teams like Whitehaven and Workington just don't get the crowds. Even if they were in SL I don't think they would. Same with Swinton, Oldham etc.



