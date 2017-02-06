JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: With a crowd like that Hull KR deserve to be back in Super League. Personally I want Toulouse to get promoted as well, so a 2 team promotion would be great for the game. I would predict that Widnes (who are missing their prime half for a couple of months)and perhaps Salford could be dropped from Super League at year's end to make way for those two clubs.

A very unlikely scenario.KR should finish top and have the best shot at the MPG.I just cant see two SL clubs "allowing" two Championship clubs to prevail.Of course, Leigh have shown how it can be done and I guess that if both of those clubs (KR & Toulouse) throw plenty of cash at their squads when it comes to the business end of the season, you never know but, I suggest that you "invest" your life savings at Ladrokes if you really think its going to happen.You should get a decent return !