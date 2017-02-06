WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Championship attendances

JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
With a crowd like that Hull KR deserve to be back in Super League. Personally I want Toulouse to get promoted as well, so a 2 team promotion would be great for the game. I would predict that Widnes (who are missing their prime half for a couple of months)and perhaps Salford could be dropped from Super League at year's end to make way for those two clubs.


A very unlikely scenario.
KR should finish top and have the best shot at the MPG.
I just cant see two SL clubs "allowing" two Championship clubs to prevail.
Of course, Leigh have shown how it can be done and I guess that if both of those clubs (KR & Toulouse) throw plenty of cash at their squads when it comes to the business end of the season, you never know but, I suggest that you "invest" your life savings at Ladrokes if you really think its going to happen.
You should get a decent return !

JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
With a crowd like that Hull KR deserve to be back in Super League. Personally I want Toulouse to get promoted as well, so a 2 team promotion would be great for the game. I would predict that Widnes (who are missing their prime half for a couple of months)and perhaps Salford could be dropped from Super League at year's end to make way for those two clubs.


I think you may find it a different prospect for Toulouse this year.

Myself I think they may make top 4, but struggle in the middle 8's

Dont forget they needed 2 bites of the cherry to get promoted last year

On the subject of crowds (you did mention it)
Hull KR - 8,142 Ave.
Widnes - 6,100 Ave
Salford - 4,451 Ave
Toulouse - 2,500 Ave

What would they bring that would be so brilliant??
