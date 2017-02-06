JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
With a crowd like that Hull KR deserve to be back in Super League. Personally I want Toulouse to get promoted as well, so a 2 team promotion would be great for the game. I would predict that Widnes (who are missing their prime half for a couple of months)and perhaps Salford could be dropped from Super League at year's end to make way for those two clubs.
A very unlikely scenario.
KR should finish top and have the best shot at the MPG.
I just cant see two SL clubs "allowing" two Championship clubs to prevail.
Of course, Leigh have shown how it can be done and I guess that if both of those clubs (KR & Toulouse) throw plenty of cash at their squads when it comes to the business end of the season, you never know but, I suggest that you "invest" your life savings at Ladrokes if you really think its going to happen.
You should get a decent return !