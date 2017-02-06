WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Championship attendances

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:59 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5851
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
i know we are only 1 week in but the figures look a bit disappointing to me. for those who haven't seen them they were
2147 at halifax for a yorkshire derby
8817 at rovers
668 at oldham
718 at hornets
603 at swindon
1623 see toulouse make their championship bow

i don't really see any clubs making much effort to increase their crowds year on year and seem content to plough on at or below break even levels. i know there are some on here who defend the sport to the hilt insisting nothing is wrong, but some of these figures are worrying. i accept that criticism can also be levelled at superleague clubs but they have bigger sponsorship deals, bigger shares of the sky money, more merch sales etc and some have other decent income streams. i would be happy to see a consistent increase in the crowds even a small one but at a lot of clubs it does not seem to be happening.

anyone get the feeling the rfl are going to use the good attendances hull kr will be getting (which will skew the figures) to say nothing is wrong in the championship?


Re: Championship attendances

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:03 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 855
Pretty good for Swindons 1 st game


Re: Championship attendances

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:21 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5851
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
yeah i would agree that swinton's is pretty good when you consider all the factors. i'm not having a go at any specific clubs just the overall impression that crowds could be better in the middle league. will be interesting after a few games to see how they are panning out. for example could another bad season for salford see floating fans get more behind swinton.

would have expected halifax crowds to have improved if the bulls had failed to start the season - despite each club having their hard core, there are still some floating fans out there


Re: Championship attendances

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:34 pm
Marcus's Bicycle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 6:29 pm
Posts: 755
Fantastic crowd at Rovers.

Re: Championship attendances

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:38 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5965
I fail to see the disappointment. For me that's just about right.

Re: Championship attendances

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:02 pm
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9968
the only disappointing for me is toulouse, but it is still union season so maybe they may see a rise when the season is over, plus they will get more away fans from the likes of rovers and bradford at a guess

Re: Championship attendances

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:12 pm
broadybull87
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2290
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Not much different to last year i don't think, apart from Bulls/Leigh the others didn't have huge attendances, depends how well KR travel if that will add numbers to their away games.





Re: Championship attendances

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:18 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3963
Location: Carcassonne, France
With a crowd like that Hull KR deserve to be back in Super League. Personally I want Toulouse to get promoted as well, so a 2 team promotion would be great for the game. I would predict that Widnes (who are missing their prime half for a couple of months)and perhaps Salford could be dropped from Super League at year's end to make way for those two clubs.




Re: Championship attendances

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:48 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5965
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Personally I want Toulouse to get promoted as well


Really? You never said...

Re: Championship attendances

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:52 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15761
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
It must be pretty obvious to most that the Championship is made up of clubs with few fans whose purpose is simply to survive.
The sooner we revert to two full time divisions which incorporates the likes of Toronto Toulouse Avignon Bradford HKR London plus hopefully two more, we can protect the fan base we have instead of confining them to purgatory
