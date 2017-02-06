i know we are only 1 week in but the figures look a bit disappointing to me. for those who haven't seen them they were

2147 at halifax for a yorkshire derby

8817 at rovers

668 at oldham

718 at hornets

603 at swindon

1623 see toulouse make their championship bow



i don't really see any clubs making much effort to increase their crowds year on year and seem content to plough on at or below break even levels. i know there are some on here who defend the sport to the hilt insisting nothing is wrong, but some of these figures are worrying. i accept that criticism can also be levelled at superleague clubs but they have bigger sponsorship deals, bigger shares of the sky money, more merch sales etc and some have other decent income streams. i would be happy to see a consistent increase in the crowds even a small one but at a lot of clubs it does not seem to be happening.



anyone get the feeling the rfl are going to use the good attendances hull kr will be getting (which will skew the figures) to say nothing is wrong in the championship?