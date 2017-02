I'm confused more than anything. Who is the one player alleged to be? If this has happened without the agreement of the other clubs, personally if I were an owner I'd be suggesting that club isn't given a Super League licence until they pay the money back and reduce their cap to cover it.



If brought in as a policy, obviously they would have to spread it around. You can't give top ups to enable Warrington to keep 7 players, Wigan to keep 4 and not pay Wakefield anything because they don't spend over the cap anyway. That just isn't fair.