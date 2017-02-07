Tigerade wrote: So what you are saying is the central payments will only happen for England players ? The RFL have a duty to protect their product. Letting it's record try scorer go to the other code is not protecting SL. We couldn't pay DS any more due to the salary cap - same as Warrington with Clark and Wigan with Tomkins.

We are back to why the "extra" payments are being made.If we are going down the route of central contracts (as they have in Union or Cricket), these are given to players in the National team and as such, they have to be available to play in those games and give priority to Country over Club.Certainly, in Cricket, the players are almost full time international players and play very little club cricket (unless there is a loss of form).Even in Union, "National Service" impacts heavily on their availability for regular league games and the contracted players have to play for Country over Club.The League situation is massively different.The international program has little or no impact on the domestic games (unless a player is injured) so, why are certain players attracting a "top up" payment's and what do the clubs have to do to gain the extra cash.We cant have a situation of arbitrary payments to some England players and not to others and should this go further down the shaft and be paid to Academy Internationals.Logically, overseas players should be exempt from extra cash as they have already made the move from their native country.The whole situation seems unclear and it shouldn't be.Finally, if I was Shaun Wane or Tony Smith etc, I would be telling The RFL that all my players had been approached and request a top up for each of them but, this would give those clubs a substantial advantage over their rivals.