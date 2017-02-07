Tigerade wrote: Solomona was lured to RU for cash. A central payment from the RFL might have tempted him to stay - we will never know. I don't know why you think it was just contractual matter.

He appeared to be "lured" into retirement from RL and his situation is massively different from the "central payments" issue.Solomona walked away from his contract with Castleford and under what grounds could/should he, or Castleford, have received and central payments.It is a seperat issue, having players walk away from existing contracts compared to players, who represent England attracting some kind of central payment.Surely you can see this