Jimmythecuckoo wrote: Just to be devils advoacte... we are criticising the RFL for trying to execute a plan that however much its dressed up is an attempt to keep the best players in the sport.



All this just a few weeks after criticising them for not doing enough to keep Solomona in the sport.

I dont think that that is a fair comparison at all.First of all, Solomona "retired" from RL to play Union and it was a contractual matter, rather than something that would have been helped by any kind of "central" payment.Of course, with pressure to sign for other clubs (both in League and Union), he would have needed to renegotiate his contract at some point and he may well have moved on anyway.However, The RFL still have a job to do in trying to ensure that Cas win their case.The central payments themselves are not a bad thing but, why the secrecy ?We have a marquee player rule to allow clubs to "protect" their star players and unless there is a clear policy on central payments, that all clubs are aware of, The RFL just leave themselves wide open to criticism.They have a habit of doing certain things and then finding the reason sometime afterwards, when they realise that they haven't quite got it right.Why not get these things right in the first place.If there are to be additional payments to internationals, then at least have the decency to tell the clubs what the rules are,otherwise, it just smacks of panic and favoritism, which isn't good for the game.